Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
94 WIP Sports Radio

DeCamara does not appreciate Slay's response to Smith-Schuster

By Andrew Porter,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSVna_0l6Y6OKq00

The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Juju Smith-Schuster post-Super Bowl social media battle continues, this time with Darius Slay chiming in to defend James Bradberry and the Eagles' pass defense.

Joe DeCamara did not like Slay's response.

"You lost the Super Bowl. Let's start with that. You lost! The defense lost the Super Bowl," DeCamara said on Friday's 94WIP Morning Show reacting to Slay's video. "What I hear is complete and utter abdication of responsibility by Darius Slay."

Earlier this week, this Smith-Schuster skit reignited a social feud with A.J. Brown that began immediately following the Chiefs' 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Eagles.

Brown responded, but then deleted his posts.

This all stems from Smith-Schuster's Valentine's Day joke, poking fun at the holding penalty on Bradberry.

The Eagles and Chiefs are scheduled to have a Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium at some point during the 2023 season. It will be interesting to see if there are any pregame fireworks between Brown and Smith-Schuster, should the Chiefs choose to re-sign the 26-year-old.

Listen live to 94WIP via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
DeSean Jackson and LeSean McCoy talk Chip Kelly era in Philly, how Shady cried when the Eagles traded him
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
Eskin: 'Eagles working on bringing Brandon Graham back'
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Fine News
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs make key decisions on Orlando Brown Jr., Frank Clark
Kansas City, MO10 hours ago
First of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico has been identified
Florence, SC15 hours ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Report: Eagles unlikely to use franchise tag on C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Franchise Tag News
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Slay eager to meet Eagles’ new DC and help ease his transition
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy