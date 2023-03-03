DeCamara does not appreciate Slay's response to Smith-Schuster

The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Juju Smith-Schuster post-Super Bowl social media battle continues, this time with Darius Slay chiming in to defend James Bradberry and the Eagles' pass defense.

Joe DeCamara did not like Slay's response.

"You lost the Super Bowl. Let's start with that. You lost! The defense lost the Super Bowl," DeCamara said on Friday's 94WIP Morning Show reacting to Slay's video. "What I hear is complete and utter abdication of responsibility by Darius Slay."

Earlier this week, this Smith-Schuster skit reignited a social feud with A.J. Brown that began immediately following the Chiefs' 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Eagles.

Brown responded, but then deleted his posts.

This all stems from Smith-Schuster's Valentine's Day joke, poking fun at the holding penalty on Bradberry.

The Eagles and Chiefs are scheduled to have a Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium at some point during the 2023 season. It will be interesting to see if there are any pregame fireworks between Brown and Smith-Schuster, should the Chiefs choose to re-sign the 26-year-old.

