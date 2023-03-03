Comptroller’s Office Encourages Homeowners to Take Advantage of Homestead Exemptions Subhead

Property Taxes on Farms and Ranches Could Be Reduced with Productivity Appraisal.

One of the easiest ways a homeowner can lower his or her property tax bill is to file a

homestead exemption. A homestead is generally the house and land used as the

owner’s principal residence on Jan. 1 of the tax year. A person who acquires property

after Jan. 1 may receive the residence homestead exemption for the applicable portion

of that tax year immediately on qualification for the exemption if the preceding owner

did not receive the same exemption for that tax year.

Homestead exemptions reduce your home's appraised value and, as a result, lower

your property taxes. To apply for an exemption on your residence homestead, contact

the (NAME) Appraisal District.

Available homestead exemptions include:

• School taxes: All homeowners may receive a $40,000 homestead exemption for

school taxes.

• County taxes: If a county collects a special tax for farm-to-market roads or flood

control, a homeowner may receive a $3,000 homestead exemption for this tax.

• Age and disability exemptions: Individuals 65 or older or disabled as defined by

law may qualify for a $10,000 homestead exemption for school taxes, in addition

to the $40,000 exemption available to all homeowners. Also, any taxing unit may

offer a local optional exemption of at least $3,000 for taxpayers age 65 or older

and/or disabled. Older or disabled homeowners do not need to own their homes

on Jan. 1 to qualify for the $10,000 homestead exemption. They qualify as soon

as they turn age 65 or become disabled.

• Taxing units may offer a local option exemption based on a percentage of a

home's appraised value. Any taxing unit can exempt up to 20 percent of each

qualified homestead's value. No matter what value percentage the taxing unit

adopts, the dollar value of the exemption must be at least $5,000.

• Partial exemption for disabled veterans: Texas law provides partial

exemptions for any property owned by disabled veterans, surviving spouses

and surviving children of deceased disabled veterans. This includes

homesteads donated to disabled veterans by charitable organizations at no cost

or not more than 50 percent of the good faith estimate of the homestead’s

market value to the disabled veterans and their surviving spouses. The

the percentage of service-connected disability determines the exemption amount.

• 100 Percent Residence Homestead Exemption for Disabled Veterans: A

disabled veteran awarded 100 percent disability compensation due to a service-

connected disability and a rating of 100 percent disabled or of individual

unemployability from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs is

entitled to an exemption from taxation of the total appraised value of the

veteran's residence homestead. Surviving spouses of veterans who qualified for

this exemption or who would have qualified for this exemption if it had been in

effects at the time of the veteran’s death are also eligible with certain restrictions.

The residence homestead application must be filed if this exemption is claimed.

• Surviving Spouses of Members of the U.S. Armed Services Killed in the

Line of Duty: The surviving spouse of a member of the U.S. armed services

who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty is allowed a 100 percent property

tax exemption on his or her residence homestead if the surviving spouse has not

remarried since the death of the armed services member.

• Surviving Spouses of First Responders Killed in the Line of Duty: The

eligible surviving spouse of a first responder killed in the line of duty is allowed a

100 percent property tax exemption on his or her residence homestead if the

surviving spouse has not remarried since the death of the first responder.

For more details on homestead exemptions, contact the (NAME) Appraisal

District at (INSERT CAD CONTACT INFORMATION). The homestead

exemption application is available online at comptroller.texas.gov/

forms/50-114.pdf.





Property Taxes on Farms and Ranches Could Be Reduced with Productivity Appraisal

Texas farmers and ranchers can be granted property tax relief on their land. They may

apply to the Shelby County Appraisal District for agricultural productivity appraisal and

for a lower appraisal of their land based on how much they produce, versus what their

land would sell for on the open market.

The Texas Constitution authorizes two types of agricultural productivity appraisals, 1-d-

1 and 1-d, named after the section in which they were authorized. For 1-d-1 appraisal,

property owners must use the land for agriculture or timber and the land’s use must

meet the degree of intensity generally accepted in the area. Owners must also show

that the land was used for this purpose at least five of the preceding seven years. 1-d-1

appraisal does not restrict ownership to individuals and does not require agriculture to

be the owner’s primary business. Most landowners apply for the 1-d-1 appraisal.

Under 1-d appraisal, the land must have been used for this purpose at least three years

and the owner must be an individual versus a corporation, partnership, agency or

organization. The land must also be the owner’s primary source of income.

Penalties in the form of a rollback tax, or the difference between the taxes paid under

productivity appraisal and the taxes that would have been paid if the land had been put

on the tax roll at market value, will be imposed if qualified land is taken out of agriculture

or timber production.

A rollback tax occurs when a land owner switches the land’s use to non-agricultural use.

These rollback taxes under 1-d-1 are based on the five tax years preceding the year of

change. Under 1-d appraisal, the rollback extends back for three years.

Texas law allows farmers and ranchers to use land for wildlife management and still

receive the special appraisal, but the land must be qualified for agriculture use in the

preceding year. Land under wildlife management must also meet acreage size

requirements and special use qualifications.

The deadline to apply for productivity appraisal is April 30. If the last day for the

performance of an act is a Saturday, Sunday or legal state or national holiday, the act is

timely if performed on the next regular business day. Owners of land qualified as 1-d

must file a new application every year. Owners of land qualified as 1-d-1 need not file

again in later years unless the chief appraiser requests a new application.

For more information about productivity appraisal and application forms, contact the

Shelby County Appraisal District at (936) 598-6171, online at www.shelbycad.com.

Information is also available on the state Comptroller’s Property Tax Assistance

Division’s website at comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax/.