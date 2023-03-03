Photographer Captures Beautiful and Rare Snowfall in Scottsdale, Arizona

The last couple of weeks have brought some weird weather patterns to parts of the United States. Just as winter should be winding down, certain areas of the country have been experienced snowfall where it almost never happens. From southern California to Las Vegas, residents are experiencing chilly weather and precipitation that isn't typical even in the dead of winter, let alone the first week of March!

Scottsdale, Arizona is one of those areas, and photographer and Phoenix resident @joeaz480 is sharing footage of the snow this week. It looks absolutely magical... and it's such a wild juxtaposition to see the snow falling on the cacti!

This is essentially the desert, and it's snowing — how wild is that?

According to the National Weather Service, snowfall in Arizona is so rare that when it does happen, it's almost never a measurable amount. In fact, the last time it truly snowed there was in December 1998, and even then, it was only 0.22 inches of precipitation with just a "trace" of snow.

He shared more footage of the snowfall and the accumulation in other videos on his account, including this beautiful clip of Superstition Mountains. It looks like a postcard!

This must have been a fun treat for everyone who lives in the area (as long as their travel wasn't impacted, of course). Who knows when it will happen again?

