Open in App
Scottsdale, AZ
See more from this location?
WanderWisdom

Photographer Captures Beautiful and Rare Snowfall in Scottsdale, Arizona

By Nicole Pomarico,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lwRdA_0l6Y4gxO00

The last couple of weeks have brought some weird weather patterns to parts of the United States. Just as winter should be winding down, certain areas of the country have been experienced snowfall where it almost never happens. From southern California to Las Vegas, residents are experiencing chilly weather and precipitation that isn't typical even in the dead of winter, let alone the first week of March!

Scottsdale, Arizona is one of those areas, and photographer and Phoenix resident @joeaz480 is sharing footage of the snow this week. It looks absolutely magical... and it's such a wild juxtaposition to see the snow falling on the cacti!

This is essentially the desert, and it's snowing — how wild is that?

According to the National Weather Service, snowfall in Arizona is so rare that when it does happen, it's almost never a measurable amount. In fact, the last time it truly snowed there was in December 1998, and even then, it was only 0.22 inches of precipitation with just a "trace" of snow.

He shared more footage of the snowfall and the accumulation in other videos on his account, including this beautiful clip of Superstition Mountains. It looks like a postcard!

This must have been a fun treat for everyone who lives in the area (as long as their travel wasn't impacted, of course). Who knows when it will happen again?

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Have you had a funny, interesting, or just highly memorable experience while traveling? We'd love for you to submit a video of your travels for a chance to be featured on WanderWisdom and our social channels! Click here to upload your clip and share your adventures with the world.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
6 Restaurants Are Now Open Inside Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ8 hours ago
The show must go on, even with a broken arm
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
‘We’re not really getting to live in our house’: How thousands of Arizonans lost their water supply
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Scottsdale feeling impact of inflation after going over-budget
Scottsdale, AZ23 hours ago
California builder changing Arcadia Lite neighborhood
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Sun Circuit, country's largest horse show, is back in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ23 hours ago
City to drill 2 large wells in SE Mesa
Mesa, AZ16 hours ago
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Glendale, southern Arizona
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
Bike Week returns to Valley in March with big local economic impact
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
Eats with Eliav: Bonfire Craft Kitchen & Tap House
Surprise, AZ21 hours ago
Local Healthy Restaurant Options for Fresh Spring Eats
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Popular, Closed Pizza Restaurant Has Re-Opened
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Homes hit by gunfire at Apache Junction RV Resort
Apache Junction, AZ3 days ago
SRP releasing water from reservoir to make room for anticipated runoff
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Arizona, West Coast snowfall is 'once in a generation,' meteorologists say
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Inaugural Arizona Taco & Margarita Festival comes to Glendale in March
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
What Phoenix — and Rose Law Group Founder and President Jordan Rose — are telling us about the spring housing market
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Grand Opening in Scottsdale of a New Dirty Dough Cookie Store
Scottsdale, AZ3 days ago
Rio Verde residents furious at Scottsdale leadership after county rejects city’s ‘impractical’ water proposal
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Snow blankets mountains near Cave Creek, north Scottsdale, and Mesa
Scottsdale, AZ5 days ago
Tough Times Hit Phoenix-Based Grocery Chain, Leading to Closure of 11 Locations
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
How Phoenix became the ‘semiconductor desert’
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Maricopa County rejects Scottsdale's water plan for Rio Verde Foothills
Scottsdale, AZ3 days ago
Age is Just a Number: The Sun City Poms aspire to inspire
Sun City, AZ4 days ago
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
Avondale, AZ1 day ago
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: BIG warm-up on the way
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: March 3-5
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Four children, father dead after Phoenix condo fire last week
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Restaurant of the Week: Pescada
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Glendale convenience store
Glendale, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy