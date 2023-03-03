Perth family beg Immigration Minister Andrew Giles as they face deportation over son's Down syndrome

A family-of-four is facing deportation after the Australian government denied permanent residency because their son who has Down syndrome is considered a 'financial burden' on society.

Aneesh Kollikkara and Krishnadevi Aneesh, along with their son Aaryan, 10, and daughter Aaryasree, 8, moved to Australia from India seven years ago.

They call Perth home but the Immigration Department have denied the family's application for permanent residency due to the potential costs Aaryan's disability might have on the health system.

The parents' application was rejected in mid-2021 after being lodged in February the year before.

The family have now been told they have less than two weeks to leave the country after their final appeal was denied last month.

'We haven't mentioned anything to [our children]. If our daughter hears we have to depart from the country because of her brother, I don't know how it will be,' Ms Aneesh told SBS News .

Mr Kollikkara works in telecommunications, while Ms Aneesh works as a cyber security expert - both considered critical industries.

'Our children have known no other home than Australia,' they wrote in a Change.org petition, begging Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to intervene.

'To now require us to go to India is a seriously retrograde step in their development.'

Friends of the family labelled the government's justification as 'sickening' and 'fundamentally worrying'.

'The case put by the Australian Government is that Aaryan is a 'Burden' to the taxpayer,' the petition read.

'To consider this as appropriate is sickening. But the ableism displayed in our case is fundamentally worrying.

'The CMO has assessed the cost to the taxpayer if Aaryan accessed all disability services at a very high cost.

'The reality is that Aaryan does not access any services whatsoever. And this is unlikely to ever change.'

The parents claim any taxpayer-funded services their son might access in the future is 'well and truly' covered by the significant tax they pay already.

Ms Aneesh said her son wouldn't be accepted in India as he was in Australia.

'The culture, society, everything here is very different from India and also it will be very hard for Aaryan to survive there because of this [disability],' she told the ABC .

'Even though he has Down Syndrome, he is really healthy ... he has the same physical capabilities like any other child.'

The family are now hoping Mr Giles can approve their application and allow them to stay in the city their children grew up in.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the Department of Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles.

A spokesperson for Mr Giles told the SBS the minister is aware of the matter but does not comment on individual cases due to privacy reasons.