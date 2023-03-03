C.J. Stroud reveals he almost returned to Ohio State

After Ohio State’s 2022 college football season concluded, most college football fans and those in the NFL Draft circles expected C.J. Stroud to leave college and declare for the NFL Draft. After all, he’s viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the draft and will almost certainly be a top-10 or even top-5 pick on draft night. But apparently, he very nearly returned to Ohio State.

During his press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday morning, Stroud revealed that he wanted to come back to Ohio State for one more season, especially after failing to beat Michigan or win a national title during his Buckeye career.

“I was honestly going to come back to school. It was really hard for me to leave Ohio State,” Stroud said according to Ohio State football beat writer Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.

Stroud said that even though he was disappointed that he didn’t beat Michigan or win a national championship with the Buckeyes, it was the smart move to enter the draft.

Stroud’s comments align with reports that he was seeking a sizable endorsement package in an attempt to return to Ohio State for one more year. It also helps explain why Stroud waited until the very last day to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

But ultimately, he decided to go pro, and it’s hard to blame him.

