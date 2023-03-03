Portland Trail Blazers at Atlanta Hawks odds, picks and predictions

The Portland Trail Blazers (29-33) take on the Atlanta Hawks (31-31) Friday at State Farm Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Trail Blazers vs. Hawks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Trail Blazers lost 121-110 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday despite being 3-point home favorites. Portland has lost 4 of its last 5 games.

The Hawks fell short as 7.5-point home favorites in Tuesday’s 119-116 loss to the Washington Wizards. Atlanta is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

Trail Blazers at Hawks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Trail Blazers +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | Hawks -260 (bet $260 to win $100)

: Trail Blazers +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | Hawks -260 (bet $260 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Trail Blazers +6.5 (-108) | Hawks -6.5 (-112)

: Trail Blazers +6.5 (-108) | Hawks -6.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 241.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Trail Blazers at Hawks key injuries

Trail Blazers

C Jusuf Nurkic (calf) out

(calf) out G Anfernee Simons (ankle) doubtful

(ankle) doubtful F Justise Winslow (ankle) out

Hawks

G Trae Young (groin) probable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Trail Blazers at Hawks picks and predictions

Prediction

Hawks 124, Trail Blazers 120

PASS.

Despite the Hawks (-260) expected to win at home, taking them at the current odds isn’t worth the risk in this matchup.

TRAIL BLAZERS +6.5 (-108) is the ideal way to bet the spread despite Portland’s recent struggles. The Hawks are still getting adjusted to their new coach Quin Snyder and haven’t been playing lights out.

The Trail Blazers are 7-3 ATS in the last 10 meetings between these clubs, and the Hawks are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games following 2 days of rest.

Even with it being such a massive total, OVER 241.5 (-110) is the lean in this showdown. G Damian Lillard has been playing at an unbelievable level and these teams are both top 11 in offensive rating.

The Trail Blazers are 4-1 to the Over in their last 5 games following an ATS loss, and the Hawks are 4-1 to the Over in their last 5 games overall.

