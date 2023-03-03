Mom Shares Daughter’s Beautiful After School Routine and Honestly We Get It

At the end of a long day, everybody has their own way of unwinding. Kids are no different. It's so important for them to decompress when they come home from school , maybe even before they do their homework.

Every kid is totally different when it comes to how they chill afterschool; some reach for video games, others like to draw or paint or play with toys (their chosen activity will depend on their age, obviously). But the girl in this video from @bismapar might have found the best way to recharge after school ever...and kids of every age love this.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Wow, look at her go! She's definitely feeling totally free and at peace, which is exactly the place you want to get yourself after a busy, chaotic day. When she's done swinging, her head probably feels so clear, like she's ready to face anything. It's great how she says that's her place to "not think." We all need activities that allow us to not think on a regular basis!

Commenters thought this was such an amazing idea.

"It's called meditation in motion" - Kismet Holistic Healing

"When she gets older, and you find she is stressing, take her to the swings" - MintYG

"To feel that kind of peace again would be so absolutely incredible" - Clare

"I'm 16 and I still love swinging it really does make me feel relaxed and just carefree" - Shaamiyyeh

It's so awesome that this kid has found such an easy and healthy form of self-care at such a young age!

