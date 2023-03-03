Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape, the prosecutor's department of Nanterre said Friday.

The 24-year-old, who also plays for Morocco’s national team, was placed under judicial supervision and prohibited from contacting the alleged victim in the case, according to French newspaper Le Parisien, ESPN and multiple outlets.

Le Parisien first reported an investigation started when a 24-year-old told authorities she had been assaulted by Hakimi.

"Achraf Hakimi strongly denies the accusations against him," according to a statement from Hakimi's lawyer , Fanny Colin, who called Hakimi a "victim of racketeering"and said "being charged gives M. Hakimi the possibility to defend himself with a lot of rights, especially to have access to the case file."

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi celebrates after he scored the decisive penalty at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) The Associated Press

It is unclear if Hakimi will play for PSG in the Champions League Round of 16 match against Bayern Munich, scheduled for Wednesday, or in matches over the weekend.

Hakimi helped Morocco make World Cup history last year after the squad became the first African team to reach the semifinals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: PSG defender Achraf Hakimi charged with rape in France. Lawyer says he denies allegations