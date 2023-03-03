The US Military’s 34 Combat Vehicles

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

The second world war marked the inauguration of a brand new era of mechanized warfare. To remain competitive, the U.S. military threw all of its substantial industrial strength into the war effort, becoming a hub of manufacturing and innovation. At that time, the country developed military-grade vehicles that fundamentally changed the battlefield. (Here is a look at the 18 biggest battles of World War II. )

Even before the U.S. entered the war, the government issued a request for proposal for auto manufacturers to design a go-anywhere, do-anything vehicle to supplant the use of horses and mules in the Army. The end result was the now-iconic vehicle nicknamed “Jeep” - short for general purpose. By the end of the war, Ford Motor Company and Willys-Overland had produced more than 600,000 of these vehicles for hauling troops and material across Europe and the Pacific Islands.

In the years since 1945, the U.S. has maintained its status as a global military super power, and doing so has required continued innovation and development of military vehicles.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed a range of government websites and military publications, including militaryfactory.com , to identify each overland vehicle most widely used by the U.S. military. Vehicles are listed alphabetically.

The vehicles on this list include personnel carriers, assault vehicles, tanks, and more. Many are highly specialized for certain missions and environments. Others, like the Humvee, can serve a wide variety of purposes and are ubiquitous on American military bases across the country and around the world. (Here is a look at every combat drone used by the U.S. military .)

Click here to see the 34 combat vehicles used by the US military.

Click here to read our detailed methodology.

1. AAV-7 (LVTP-7)

> Vehicle type: Amphibious assault vehicle (AAV)

> First Entered service: 1972

> Crew size: 3

2. Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV)

> Vehicle type: Amphibious assault vehicle (AAV)

> First Entered service: 2019

> Crew size: 3

3. Buffalo H

> Vehicle type: Mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP)

> First Entered service: 2004

> Crew size: 2

4. Cougar

> Vehicle type: Troop transport

> First Entered service: 2002

> Crew size: 2

5. Flyer-72 ALSV (Advanced Light Strike Vehicle)

> Vehicle type: Special operations vehicle

> First Entered service: 2014

> Crew size: 3

6. FMTV (Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles)

> Vehicle type: Military truck

> First Entered service: 1996

> Crew size: 1

7. Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck

> Vehicle type: Military truck

> First Entered service: 1982

> Crew size: 2

8. HMMWV (Humvee)

> Vehicle type: Multi-purpose wheeled vehicle

> First Entered service: 1985

> Crew size: 1

9. Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV)

> Vehicle type: Light utility vehicle

> First Entered service: 2021

> Crew size: 2

10. LAV-25

> Vehicle type: Light armored vehicle (LAV)

> First Entered service: 1983

> Crew size: 3-9

11. M1 Abrams

> Vehicle type: Main battle tank

> First Entered service: 1980

> Crew size: 4

12. M104 Wolverine

> Vehicle type: Armored vehicle-launched bridge (AVLB)

> First Entered service: 2003

> Crew size: 2

13. M109 (Paladin)

> Vehicle type: Self-propelled artillery

> First Entered service: 1963

> Crew size: 4

14. M1117 Guardian ASV

> Vehicle type: Armored security vehicle

> First Entered service: 1999

> Crew size: 3

15. M113 APC

> Vehicle type: Armored personnel carrier

> First Entered service: 1960

> Crew size: 2

16. M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicle

> Vehicle type: Battlefield engineering vehicle

> First Entered service: 2008

> Crew size: 2

17. M1161 Growler

> Vehicle type: Fast attack vehicle

> First Entered service: 2009

> Crew size: 3

18. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)

> Vehicle type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)

> First Entered service: 2005

> Crew size: 3

19. M2 Bradley

> Vehicle type: Infantry fighting vehicle (IFV)

> First Entered service: 1981

> Crew size: 3

20. M270

> Vehicle type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)

> First Entered service: 1983

> Crew size: 3

21. M60 AVLB

> Vehicle type: Armored vehicle-launched bridge (AVLB)

> First Entered service: 1967

> Crew size: 2

22. M88 Hercules

> Vehicle type: Armored recovery vehicle (ARV)

> First Entered service: 1961

> Crew size: 3

23. M9 ACE (Armored Combat Earthmover)

> Vehicle type: Military bulldozer

> First Entered service: 1986

> Crew size: 1

24. M915A5

> Vehicle type: Military tractor

> First Entered service: 2000

> Crew size: 2

25. M93 Fox

> Vehicle type: Reconnaissance vehicle

> First Entered service: 1990

> Crew size: 3

26. M939 Truck

> Vehicle type: Military truck

> First Entered service: 1982

> Crew size: 1

27. M-ATV

> Vehicle type: Mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP)

> First Entered service: 2009

> Crew size: 5

28. MaxxPro

> Vehicle type: Mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP)

> First Entered service: 2007

> Crew size: 2

29. MIM-104 Patriot

> Vehicle type: Surface-to-air missile (SAM)

> First Entered service: 1981

> Crew size: 12

30. RG-31 Nyala

> Vehicle type: Infantry mobility vehicle (IMV)

> First Entered service: 2006

> Crew size: 2-8

31. RG-33

> Vehicle type: Infantry mobility vehicle (IMV)

> First Entered service: 2007

> Crew size: 2

32. Scorpion DPV (Desert Patrol Vehicle)

> Vehicle type: Lightweight all-terrain

> First Entered service: 1987

> Crew size: 3

33. Special Operations Vehicle (SOV)

> Vehicle type: Light attack vehicle (LAV)

> First Entered service: 1992

> Crew size: 3

34. Stryker

> Vehicle type: Armored fighting vehicle (AFV)

> First Entered service: 2002

> Crew size: 3

Methodology

24/7 Wall St. reviewed a variety of military tech resources to identify the tracked and wheeled land vehicles in use by the U.S. military. This list does not include a number of utility vehicles, unmanned land vehicles, prototypes, or other miscellaneous vehicles that have not yet entered widespread military use. The majority of the vehicles on this list came from the military research site militaryfactory.com, and crew counts and year the vehicle first entered service are from that source. 24/7 Wall St. narrowed militaryfactory’s list to reflect, whenever possible, vehicles being phased out or new vehicles being introduced. However there are some facts for which conclusive information was not publicly available. We excluded variants of the same vehicle, such as the HMMWV, better known as the Humvee, of which there are several unique configurations in use by the armed forces.

