CT Politics: CT Committee on Children approves cannabis child-safety labels

A bill that requires cannabis retailers and pharmacists to print labels on certain medications and cannabis products warning consumers to keep them out of the reach of children passed the Connecticut General Assembly’s Committee on Children on Thursday.

House Bill 6718 also requires that the state’s Department of Consumer Protection develop a public awareness campaign to encourage safe storage of the products.

The aim is to keep children from accidentally ingesting the drugs, co-chair Rep. Liz Linehan (D-Cheshire) said.

Lawmakers moved the bill along soon after a presentation from the Office of the Child Advocate that included information about the growing problem of injury and death to children from opioid ingestion.