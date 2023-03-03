Open in App
Greenbrier County, WV
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The West Virginia Daily News

Greenbrier County Planning Commission to meet March 8

By WV Daily News,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWYLt_0l6XvO3P00

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVDN) – Greenbrier County Planning Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, March 8, at 1 p.m. in the county commission courtroom at the county courthouse.

On the agenda: review major subdivision application for completeness determination, review application for amendment of the zoning ordinance for completeness determination, discussion/working session with municipal leaders and other stakeholders regarding proposed amendments to the comprehensive plan, further consideration of amendments to the comprehensive plan, further review of draft zoning ordinance and more.

The post Greenbrier County Planning Commission to meet March 8 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy