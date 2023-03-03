Greenbrier County Planning Commission to meet March 8

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVDN) – Greenbrier County Planning Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, March 8, at 1 p.m. in the county commission courtroom at the county courthouse.

On the agenda: review major subdivision application for completeness determination, review application for amendment of the zoning ordinance for completeness determination, discussion/working session with municipal leaders and other stakeholders regarding proposed amendments to the comprehensive plan, further consideration of amendments to the comprehensive plan, further review of draft zoning ordinance and more.

