Daily Press

William & Mary to continue with standardized test-optional undergraduate admission process

By Sian Wilkerson, Daily Press,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SnM8_0l6Xuewi00
The campus of William & Mary is seen Friday afternoon July 24, 2020. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press/TNS

William & Mary announced it will continue its standardized test-optional admission process for undergraduates indefinitely.

The decision follows a “highly effective” three-year pilot program, the school announced Thursday. The school looked at data from the program, evolving trends in college admission and consulted with a faculty advisory committee during consideration.

The pilot program was introduced in 2020. In fall 2021, 39% of incoming students applied without submitting standardized test scores. Since the COVID pandemic, the national trend for college admission has test-optional.

“We want to empower students with more flexibility to demonstrate their talent when applying,” said Associate Vice President for Enrollment and Dean of Admission Tim Wolfe in a news release on the school’s website . “Our admission process is comprehensive and multi-faceted. As we found through the pilot, we continue to enroll highly qualified students — with or without a standardized test score — capable of succeeding academically and in contributing to the William & Mary community.”

The school’s Office of Institutional Research tracked the retention and academic success of the first student class to be admitted under a test-optional process, and found that those who submitted test results and those who did not succeeded academically in the first year with similar GPAs and each had about a 95% retention rate in continuing toward a degree.

Prospective students applying to William & Mary still have the option to submit standardized test results if they wish. Information on the process is available on the school’s undergraduate admission website .

Sian Wilkerson, sian.wilkerson@pilotonline.com , 757-342-6616

