Maumee's McLaren St. Luke's hospital is shutting down

McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee plans to close later this spring, the organization announced on Friday.

The decision comes after years of declining revenues and an unstable reimbursement environment, a statement said. It said that McLaren Health Care is in talks to sell the land, facilities, and other physical assets to Mercy Health, a deal expected to be finalized by mid-May.

The McLaren St. Luke’s board of directors voted unanimously on the matter Thursday evening, spokesman Ginger Petrat confirmed.

Ms. Petrat said the overarching board of McLaren Health Care, based in Grand Blanc, Mich., outside of Flint, “is expected to vote in support soon,” as the final layer of approval.

Mercy is expected to help with the patient transition to other facilities and expects to “restore some outpatient services” at the hospital building, 5901 Monclova Road, later in the year, according to a McLaren webpage describing the closure.

Erica Blake, spokesman for Mercy Health, confirmed Friday that a deal was in the works pending further review.

“In light of McLaren St. Luke’s difficult decision to close their acute care facility, Mercy Health has agreed to help offer a smooth transition of care for area patients through the anticipated acquisition of facilities, land and physical assets, including medical office buildings, pending final due diligence,” Ms. Blake said in a statement.

Ms. Blake said that due diligence is a standard process in any acquisition agreement of this sort and described the current status of the deal as “an ongoing review designed to identify and address any outstanding issues with the property to be acquired.”

Notifications have begun going out to employees, patients, regulators, and community members at the facility, Maumee’s only hospital and related outpatient services, which employs approximately 500 people directly and 150 others through WellCare Physicians Group.

Mid-May is also the hospital’s expected closure date, depending on patient volumes and staff support, the organization said, adding that no surgeries will be performed after mid-April.

Maumee Mayor Rich Carr learned Friday morning about the closure, shortly before the information was released to the public.

“I was disappointed because St. Luke’s as a community hospital has always been a source of pride in Maumee so it’s very disappointing to have them leave,” Mr. Carr said. “The hospital has always provided a feeling of comfort if there is an emergency to have a hospital so close.”

It’s too early to speculate on Mercy Health’s intentions for the hospital and its employees, he said.

“The closure does have an impact but it’s not as significant. We’ll be alright,” Mr. Carr said. “What concerns me with Mercy buying the buildings is that I hope they put them to use because the worst thing we can have is empty buildings.”

The closure could also have a long-term impact on ambulatory runs, as Maumee rescue crews and those from the surrounding area often transport patients to St. Luke’s, Mr. Carr said.

State Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson, whose district contains St. Luke’s, also said she was briefed on the matter before it was announced Friday.

“I have already contacted the governor’s office to talk about the impact that this will have on our area,” Ms. Hicks-Hudson said.

The senator said the state is still going through the budget process at the moment but that there is a possibility additional funding could be directed to the region, in light of the closing, if the government deems it necessary.

“My concern is with the delivery of health care in the area,” Ms. Hicks-Hudson said. “We have such a challenge in this area for healthy outcomes. I am always going to be concerned about that and keeping my eye on what we can do to move the needle.”

State Rep. Michele Grim, whose district stretches into South Toledo near St. Luke’s, offered the services of her office to those affected by the impending closure as well.

“I am saddened to hear McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital will be discontinuing operations in May. I know many people in our area who have relied on McLaren St. Luke’s are wondering how this will impact their own health care,” said Ms. Grim in a statement. “I am committed to working with both McLaren St. Luke’s and Mercy Health through this transition and ensuring families affected by this closure continue to receive high-quality and accessible healthcare. Residents affected by the hospital’s closure may reach out to my office at any time. My staff is more than happy to share information and available resources.”

St. Luke’s said its financial decline was only accelerating in recent months, and that it was “on track to lose $37 million this year.”

“Despite the tireless dedication of everyone associated with McLaren St. Luke’s, we have not been able to overcome the historic financial losses experienced by this hospital — losses that began long before COVID-19 that now run into the millions each month,” Jennifer Montgomery, president and CEO of McLaren St. Luke’s, said in a statement. “Our passion for patient care and commitment to clinical excellence have never wavered. But sadly, we are not on a financially sustainable path.”

The hospital will begin to wind down operations immediately, and McLaren said Mercy Health expects to offer employment to a “significant percentage” of the hospital’s employees and physicians.

“Though this is not the future any of us envisioned for McLaren St. Luke’s, the reality is that times have changed,” said McLaren St. Luke’s board chairman Tim Goligoski in a statement. “With so many hospitals in the area and more and more procedures being done in an outpatient setting, a facility like ours just cannot compete. It’s a tough pill to swallow for those of us who have been part of St. Luke’s for years or even generations, but we take pride in the impact we’ve had and the countless lives we’ve touched along the way.”

The McLaren webpage on the closure said St. Luke’s had faced a 30 percent decline in community use of its services between 2020 and 2022.

ProMedica stated that it will continue to offer full services for a variety of conditions at ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Urgent Care, which opened in late 2021 less than a mile from the St. Luke’s site, at 1075 Medical Center Parkway.

“Patients are able to receive treatment for a range of emergency conditions, including chest pain, stroke, severe shortness of breath, trauma injuries, allergic reactions, severe gastrointestinal symptoms, seizures, severe pain, uncontrollable bleeding, broken bones, cuts, burns and more,” ProMedica spokesman Tausha Moore said in a statement. “Should a condition require additional advanced treatment, surgery or inpatient care, patients would be stabilized and transported to the top-rated, nationally recognized ProMedica Toledo Hospital main campus.”

Ms. Moore said her organization is well aware of the financial challenges health care systems have faced since the coronavirus pandemic, but it is hoping to serve the community better in its own future.

“Fortunately, our decisions are enabling us to enhance an already-strong focus on the communities surrounding our hospitals. We look forward to serving our communities in an even greater way and continuing to be a top-rated employer, as recognized by Forbes and other organizations,” she said.

McLaren was posting additional information on the closure plans and mclaren.org/stlukestransition. Patients seeking information on scheduling, bill pay, or medical records were asked to call 419-897-8484.