Logan Halstead Announces Debut Album ‘Dark Black Coal’

Logan Halstead’s debut album is coming soon.

After writing and releasing his first song “Dark Black Coal” at just 15 years old, which has since gone viral on Youtube, Logan has been making some noise with subsequent releases like “Kentucky Sky.”

Born in Kentucky and raised in West Virginia, he has a voice and perspective well beyond his years. Not too far out of high school, his music tells the stories of people in Appalachia in a captivating, honest and candid manner.

Many have compared him to incredible artists like Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson, which Logan admits have been inspirations in his music, but mainly in helping the southern Appalachian region become more understood by those who have never so much as even heard of a holler, or know what life is really like in one:

“All these folks mentioned have laid a path and shown that it’s okay to be from these parts; we’re not so looked down on anymore.”

He says he came up with the album title after thinking of a summer he spent in Crittenden, Kentucky:

“I was picking around in the kitchen looking out the window and saw two cardinals playing on the fence out back.

I thought back to a summer in Crittenden, Kentucky, where there were rolling hills and cow pastures.

It seemed like the sun never wanted to set there. That’s how I came up with the title.”

The project will be out everywhere on May 5th, 2023, and was recorded at the famous Sound Emporium in Nashville.

Halstead worked alongside revered producer Lawrence Rothman (Amanda Shires, Margo Price, Angel Olson), adding that it was a great experience and dream come true for a “holler kid”:

“It was a great experience. Lawrence is top-notch.

They made me feel comfortable just to go in and do what I do, and to get to record in a place like that is a dream come true, especially for a holler kid.”

In addition to nine original songs, Logan has two covers on the tracklist, including Richard Thompson’s “1952 Vincent Black Lightning” and “The Flood” by his friend Cole Chaney.

Previously released songs like “Dark Black Coal” and “Kentucky Sky” are included, as well, in addition to his more recent “Good Ol’ Boys with Bad Names.”

Logan has already proved that he has what it takes to be at the forefront of both the Appalachian and independent country scenes, so I’m excited to hear all of that on full display with his first full studio project.

Dark Black Coal is certainly one to keep on your radar and mark on the calendar for 2023.

“Good Ol’ Boys with Bad Names”

“Dark Black Coal”

“Kentucky Sky”

Dark Black Coal Tracklist:

1. Good ol’ Boys with Bad Names

2. The Flood (written by Cole Chaney)

3. Man’s Gotta Eat

4. Dark Black Coal

5. Mountain Queen

6. Kentucky Sky

7. Coal River

8. Far From Here

9. 1952 Vincent Black Lightning (written by Richard Thompson)

10. Uneven Ground

11. Bluefoot

Logan Halstead 2023 Spring Tour Dates:

Friday, April 7 – Charleston, WV – The Bucket

Thursday, May 4 – Nashville, TN – The Basement

Friday, May 5 – Lexington, KY – The Burl

Saturday, May 6 – Pineville, KY – Bell Theater

Thursday, May 11 – Newport, KY – Southgate House

Friday, May 12 – Louisville, KY – Zanzibar

Saturday, May 13 – Huntington, WV – The Loud

Wednesday, May 17 – Buckhannon, WV – Strawberry Music Festival

Friday, May 19 – Richmond, VA – The Camel

Saturday, May 20 – Charlotte, NC – Evening Muse

Sunday, May 21 – Atlanta, GA – Eddie’s Attic

Saturday, May 27 – Slade, KY – The Pit House

June 9-10 – Pineville, KY – Laurel Cove Music Festival