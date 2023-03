A couple in Texas was amazed to witness a heartwarming display of brotherly love from their little boy through their baby monitor.

Parents Chey-Anne and Christopher Grissom were woken by the sound of their youngest, one-year-old Sloan, crying.

However, as they lifted their baby monitor to check out what was happening, they saw their elder son, Kailo, beating them to the punch.

The two-year-old can be seen climbing out of his crib to reach his little brother in an attempt to comfort him back to sleep.

