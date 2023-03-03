Hero Dogs Treated To First-Class Flight

In the rescue efforts following the huge earthquake in Turkey and Syria last month, hero dogs have played a vital role in helping to rescue people.

And some of the heroic canines have been treated to a first-class flight with Turkish Airlines to thank them for their hard work. They surely deserve it.

“ It was the least we could do to show our appreciation for these heroic dogs’ sincere and heroic efforts,” a Turkish Airlines spokesperson told Travel + Leisure in a statement.

Hero Dogs From Around the World

The dogs on the flight came from a range of different countries across the world. They include Thailand, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Hungary.

Not only that, but Turkish Airlines have been providing free flights for evacuees. And, they’ve offered free transportation of medical supplies to help treat people affected by the earthquakes. They’ve also supported over 238,000 rescue personnel across 1,300 aid flights. And, they’ve donated over 2 billion Turkish lira (around $100 million USD).

“We also wish to extend our gratitude to our friends from abroad for their overwhelming support and aid in response to the crisis along with our missions, embassies, and consulates for their coordination in order to deliver aid material from other countries to the affected region with our cargo flights,” said Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of Turkish Airlines , in a statement.

“Our flag carrier will continue to be with our citizens in the future just like it has been with all of its capabilities.”

Brave Dogs Saving Lives

The media has well-documented the rescue efforts of dogs from all around the world. Mexico sent a number of brave pups across to Turkey after the quake, and after one such canine, Proteo, died, he was given a real hero’s send-off back in his home country.

Moreover, even Mexico’s defense minister paid tribute to the late German Shepherd in a news conference. And, so did the Mexican military on Twitter.

