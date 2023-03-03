Open in App
Chicago, IL
Bulls vs. Suns preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

By Michael Mulford,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JdAlb_0l6XlSPd00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are home to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls are coming off a 117-115 crunch time win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night as Zach LaVine led the way with 41 points.

The Suns are coming off a 105-91 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday in Kevin Durant’s debut with the team, who scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field.

Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.

How To Watch

  • Date: Friday, March 3
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. EDT
  • Location: United Center Chicago, IL
  • Channel: NBCS Chicago

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Javonte Green (right knee) is out.

Suns: Terrence Ross (right toe) is questionable. Landry Shamet (right foot) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

  • Guard – Patrick Beverley
  • Guard – Alex Caruso
  • Forward – Zach LaVine
  • Forward – DeMar DeRozan
  • Center – Nikola Vucevic

Phoenix Suns

  • Guard – Chris Paul
  • Guard – Devin Booker
  • Forward – Josh Okogie
  • Forward – Kevin Durant
  • Center – Deandre Ayton

