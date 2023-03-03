The Incredible Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Is Out Today, And It’s Already On Game Pass

We’ve got even more good news for action fans, because Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has just released. This Soulslike takes the fast-paced battles from the Nioh series, adds an amazing parry system, and then seeps the whole thing in the lore of the Three Kingdoms. The result is a truly amazing game.

Hello Spring: March Dell Deals Have Inspiron Laptops Starting at $220, Monitors As Low as $99, and More

It comes hot on the heels of Wild Hearts from a couple of weeks ago, and the announcement of Elden Ring DLC just this week. Needless to say, it’s a very good time to be a gamer, especially for those who love tough action games to fight against.

What’s even better is the fact that Wo Long is actually launching straight into Game Pass on both Xbox consoles and PC. That means if you’ve got a subscription then you can just download it today. If you don’t have a subscription, today’s a great day to grab yourself one.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 1 Month Membership

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Adds Game Boy Titles, a New Mario Kart Race Track, and More

Buy Now On Amazon

$14.99

Buy Now

Xbox Game Pass remains the best deal in gaming. Not only can you use this to play Wo Long, but a plethora of other games as well. Plus, you’re not committing yourself to a long subscription here either.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Buy Now On Amazon

$59.99

Buy Now

Of course, if you’re not on Xbox you can’t play it on Game Pass. Thankfully, the PS5 version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is just as good, it just means you’ll actually have to buy the game itself.