Open in App
Abilene, KS
See more from this location?
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Cowgirls basketball season ends with substate loss to #1 seed Wellington

By Brad Anderson,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3SdN_0l6XdLlS00
Abilene’s Claira Dannefer finished the game with a team high 11 points. Dannefer, a junior, completed the season as the Cowgirls leading scorer. Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowgirls basketball season came to an end on the road in a first round Substate loss to the number one seed Wellington Lady Crusaders 44-24.

In what was a tall task ahead of them, the Cowgirls seeded as the 16th seed, had to travel on the road to play the #1 seed Lady Crusaders. Wellington entered the game with a record of 19-1 and loaded with talented roster which included seven players listed as 5’10” or taller.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Abilene, KS newsLocal Abilene, KS
Abilene man named Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of Year
Abilene, KS1 day ago
City commission discuss funding for sports complex study and city banking
Abilene, KS6 hours ago
Kansas town comes in second place second year in a row for ‘best historic small town’ contest
Abilene, KS4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Five storylines to watch at boys state basketball
Hutchinson, KS2 days ago
KU, K-State clean up All-Big 12 men’s basketball awards
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Andover boys make statement in win over Emporia as they get back to state tournament for first time since 2020
Andover, KS2 days ago
Late Kick: Kansas State is a dark horse team to watch next season
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
It’s Big 12 Tourney week in KC: Here’s what to expect
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Round 1 of rain starts today
Wichita, KS10 hours ago
Kansas songwriter Toby Tyner tells story behind ‘Already Gone’
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Union Pacific train derails south of Wichita
Wichita, KS2 days ago
69th annual WABA show brings crowds to Century II
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Small quake reported west of Elmdale
Elmdale, KS2 days ago
Nice weather today but BIG changes are on the way
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Kansas Master Farmers, Homemakers Honored
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Hoppin’ Pink: Arkansas City boy makes rare insect discovery
Arkansas City, KS4 days ago
Wichita’s historic former Firehouse No. 7 in Riverside to be auctioned
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Restaurant inspections: Live and dead cockroaches, greasy freezer, old pork in Wichita KS
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita girl reported as missing
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Rural Towanda motorcyclist dies in Butler County crash
Towanda, KS1 day ago
Thursday Evening Fire in Northeast McPherson Possible Arson
Mcpherson, KS3 days ago
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain, snow, a wintry mix set to move through Kansas
Wichita, KS5 days ago
Parking at Century II is changing – $5 a day
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Rise and Dine! The Best Breakfast in Wichita
Wichita, KS5 days ago
Small grass fire develops north of Americus
Americus, KS2 days ago
Slower traffic ahead for busy I-135/K-96 ramp, another ramp to close
Wichita, KS22 hours ago
Man shot, killed south of Wichita
Wichita, KS23 hours ago
Wichita man dies after being found shot on South Clifton
Wichita, KS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy