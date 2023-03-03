Cowgirls basketball season ends with substate loss to #1 seed Wellington
By Brad Anderson,
4 days ago
The Abilene Cowgirls basketball season came to an end on the road in a first round Substate loss to the number one seed Wellington Lady Crusaders 44-24.
In what was a tall task ahead of them, the Cowgirls seeded as the 16th seed, had to travel on the road to play the #1 seed Lady Crusaders. Wellington entered the game with a record of 19-1 and loaded with talented roster which included seven players listed as 5’10” or taller.
