Cowgirls basketball season ends with substate loss to #1 seed Wellington

Abilene’s Claira Dannefer finished the game with a team high 11 points. Dannefer, a junior, completed the season as the Cowgirls leading scorer. Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowgirls basketball season came to an end on the road in a first round Substate loss to the number one seed Wellington Lady Crusaders 44-24.

In what was a tall task ahead of them, the Cowgirls seeded as the 16th seed, had to travel on the road to play the #1 seed Lady Crusaders. Wellington entered the game with a record of 19-1 and loaded with talented roster which included seven players listed as 5’10” or taller.