Abilene’s Stocton Timbrook goes up and scores a transition basket while being defended. Timbrook scored both a game, and team high 13 points in the substate loss for the Cowboys. Brad Anderson

After two consecutive trips to the 4A state basketball tournament, the Abilene Cowboys were defeated in the opening round substate game by the Rock Creek Mustangs 54-50 on the road Tuesday night.

The Cowboys had defeated Rock Creek earlier in the season, before the holiday break by 27 points at home.