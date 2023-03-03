Open in App
Atlantic City, NJ
Daily Voice

Convict Blinded Woman In Atlantic City Boardwalk Assault, Robbery: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2VFD_0l6XZzGo00

A 58-year-old man from Atlantic City has been sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison in a robbery and assault in which he punched the victim blind, authorities said.

Kenneth T. Parrish was sentenced on Thursday, March 2 in the Oct. 8, 2021, aggravated assault of a 49-year-old woman, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Atlantic City. Police were called to the boardwalk for a report of a woman being attacked while Parrish took her wallet and phone, the prosecutor said. Due to multiple punches by Parrish to the victim’s head and face, "J.L." was subsequently permanently blinded and lost use and function in her left eye, according to the prosecutor.

As Parrish assaulted the victim, a good Samaritan intervened and came to the victim’s defense and subdued and detained Parrish until police arrived.

