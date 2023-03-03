Versiti to expand its blood research. Gov. Evers includes $10 million in state funding in proposed capital budget

Versiti, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit, would receive $10 million in state funding toward expanding its blood research institute under a new budget proposal from Gov. Tony Evers.

Versiti, which not only supplies blood to hospitals across the Midwest but also conducts blood research, plans to build a $63.5 million expansion of its blood research institute at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa.

The expansion would allow Versiti to hire at least 15 more principal investigators, bringing its total number of investigators to around 40, according to company officials.

“We’re doing this because we want to find cures and better treatments for blood diseases, especially blood cancers, sickle cell disease, and bleeding and clotting disorders,” said Bart Reuter, an executive vice president of Versiti.

“Making this investment will lead to better patient outcomes at a reduced cost.”

The Versiti expansion is a small part of the overall $3.8 billion that Evers proposed spending on building upgrades across Wisconsin in the next biennium.

Evers' proposal will first go before the state building commission on March 23 for consideration. Ultimately, the Republican-controlled Legislature would need to sign off. In the past two budget cycles, lawmakers slashed the capital budgets advanced by Evers, a Democrat. Two years ago, Evers’ $2.4 billion proposal was cut down to $1.5 billion.

The Versiti expansion is one of several private projects seeking state funding and included in Evers' proposal. Others include a downtown Milwaukee soccer stadium and an African-American arts and cultural center.

By expanding its research work, Versiti hopes to devote more resources to bleeding and clotting disorders and to sickle cell disease, a disorder that affects blood flow and can cause recurring episodes of pain and other problems, according to a press release.

Versiti also hopes to develop novel, less toxic and more effective immunotherapies to treat cancers.

On top of the $10 million requested from the state, Versiti plans to pay for the expansion through a mix of fundraising, borrowing and its own money, Reuter said.

Versiti hopes to begin construction of the new building by the end of the year and plans for the project to be complete in early 2026, according to the budget proposal.

The proposal says the project will create about 100 new jobs, with salaries averaging about $175,000 per year for each of the new principal investigators and $65,000 a year for people in other jobs.

Private, local projects in the state capital budget have in the past come under scrutiny for receiving taxpayer money. The state building commission has outlined several requirements for including a local project in the state budget, according to the Wisconsin Legislative Fiscal Bureau. The criteria include evaluating whether the project is in the public interest, whether there is a statewide basis justifying the need for the project, and whether local or other financing alternatives were considered first.