Open in App
Flat Rock, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Monroe News

Four girls District finals postponed, Flat Rock still set to play

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpK2T_0l6XVFFa00

Four of the five girls basketball District championship games scheduled for tonight have been pushed back to Saturday.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the only game still scheduled to be played is Flat Rock vs. Romulus for the Division 2 District at Grosse Ile. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.

"Flat Rock's bus leaves at 4:15 and Romulus' bus leaves at 4:30," said Grosse Ile athletic director Jim Okler. "If anything happens between now and then, we will make a decision."

All of the other games have been pushed back to Saturday.

Here is the schedule:

Division 1 at Trenton : Bedford vs. Trenton, 4 p.m.

Division 2 at Dundee : Airport vs. Ida, 2 p.m.

Division 3 at Blissfield : SMCC vs. Blissfield, 4 p.m.

Division 4 at Britton Deerfield : Summerfield vs. Britton Deerfield, 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Four girls District finals postponed, Flat Rock still set to play

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Metro Detroit high school boys basketball scores for MHSAA district openers
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
3 West Michigan hockey teams to play in final four
Plymouth, MI1 day ago
Four wrestlers become four-time individual champions to set a new MHSAA record
Novi, MI2 days ago
Here's when the Spartans and Wolverines play in the Big Ten basketball tournament
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Dexter teenager becomes youngest to sign pro contract in women's soccer history
Dexter, MI1 day ago
Michigan basketball has singular goal — 'Try to shock the world' — for Big Ten tournament
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Big Ten Tournament Seeding Officially Set
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Photos: Michigan Stadium scoreboard improvement project continues to progress
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Southeast Michigan Breaks Snowfall Records
Howell, MI1 day ago
Kid Rock announces he’s returning home to Michigan in July
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Friday’s snowstorm totals: Highest amounts over 10 inches
Jackson, MI3 days ago
Metro Detroit snow totals: See how much your community got from winter storm
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Mike Nevin, retired head of Detroit firefighters union, dies at 57
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Popular cookie shop opens another new location in Michigan
Canton, MI1 day ago
Ann Arbor closes road due to embankment erosion
Ann Arbor, MI3 days ago
This Diner has been Named the Best in Michigan
Detroit, MI2 days ago
This Michigan City Ranked Best Pizza City in America… Again
Detroit, MI1 day ago
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Projections for March 3
Lansing, MI5 days ago
Macomb County begins project in Eastpointe to reduce combined sewer overflows
Eastpointe, MI3 days ago
Steve & Rocky's restaurant in Novi to close, reopen under new ownership
Novi, MI3 days ago
She grew up singing around Plymouth and Canton. Now she's appearing on 'The Voice.'
Canton, MI5 days ago
Thousands of Michiganders lose power again
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Fish in two southeast Michigan rivers are loaded with PFAS
Ypsilanti, MI1 day ago
What's expected for Friday? | WTOL 11 Weather
Toledo, OH6 days ago
Crash with ‘ejection’ closed SB M-39 near Schoolcraft Road for 2 hours Friday morning
Detroit, MI4 days ago
What is the Detroit Style Hot Dog?
Detroit, MI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy