Four of the five girls basketball District championship games scheduled for tonight have been pushed back to Saturday.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the only game still scheduled to be played is Flat Rock vs. Romulus for the Division 2 District at Grosse Ile. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.

"Flat Rock's bus leaves at 4:15 and Romulus' bus leaves at 4:30," said Grosse Ile athletic director Jim Okler. "If anything happens between now and then, we will make a decision."

All of the other games have been pushed back to Saturday.

Here is the schedule:

Division 1 at Trenton : Bedford vs. Trenton, 4 p.m.

Division 2 at Dundee : Airport vs. Ida, 2 p.m.

Division 3 at Blissfield : SMCC vs. Blissfield, 4 p.m.

Division 4 at Britton Deerfield : Summerfield vs. Britton Deerfield, 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Four girls District finals postponed, Flat Rock still set to play