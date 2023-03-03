‘Goofy’ dog had no adoption inquiries for months. Then shelter shared ‘desperate’ plea

An energetic dog loved to cuddle — but struggled to find a new owner. Then a Virginia shelter shared a “desperate” plea.

“We are confident she will make someone very happy, she just needs a chance,” the Stafford County Animal Shelter wrote Feb. 27 in a Facebook post.

Then, after months in the shelter, Sky the dog saw her luck take a turn. The social media plea reached thousands of people, and officials were flooded with interest.

“It finally happened!!! Sky was adopted !!! We have received more inquiries than we could respond to,” the shelter wrote one day later in a follow-up post.

Finding a new home was a big step for Sky, who was surrendered at the facility in November. But even as officials shared her story and photo on social media, they said she hadn’t received a single adoption inquiry in three months.

“Sky’s overall behavior is declining the longer she sits in the animal shelter,” the shelter wrote Feb. 11. “What was once a happy, greet you at the front of her kennel gal, is now shaking with anxiety.”

“Despite our wonderful dog walkers taking them out to enjoy some fresh air, this isn’t enough for her. She needs a family.”

The shelter shared that Sky loves cuddling in laps and enjoys playing catch — but may be “goofy” and not return the ball. Though she’s a fan of human interaction, officials think her response to other pets kept her from being adopted .

“I prefer to be the only animal in the house — I’m just not a dog or a cat person, that’s all,” the shelter wrote in a first-person post. “I may not be able to go to a dog park, but I’ll make up for it by being the PERFECT dog in every other way.”

After the adoption, dozens of Facebook users celebrated the news.

“This family is extremely lucky to have her and now she’s going to get all the love and care she was supposed to get,” one person commented.

“The fact the no one wanted her for the longest time broke my heart , so seeing her being adopted makes me happy,” another person wrote.

Stafford County is roughly 40 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

