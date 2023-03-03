Dierks Bentley Announces ‘Gravel & Gold Tour’ With A-List Openers

(photo Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

One week after dropping his 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold, on Feb. 24, Dierks Bentley revealed he will be hitting the road this summer for the Gravel & Gold Tour. And he’s bringing along an A-list group of openers on select dates.

Dierk’s 28-city trek kicks off on June 1 in Toronto, and includes stops in Detroit, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Tampa, Salt Lake City, and more. Jordan Davis will serve as direct support with a diverse group of special guests joining the tour on select dates, including Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith and Hailey Whitters.

“I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived,” said Dierks Bentley. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with . . . I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever. Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he’s just killing. Not to mention the list of artists that we will be touring with is so exciting for me as a fan of all their music. I will be side stage every night taking it all in alongside the fans on this Gravel & Gold Tour.”

Gravel & Gold Tour Dates