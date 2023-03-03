Dierks Bentley Announces ‘Gravel & Gold Tour’ With A-List Openers
By Jim Casey,
4 days ago
One week after dropping his 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold, on Feb. 24, Dierks Bentley revealed he will be hitting the road this summer for the Gravel & Gold Tour. And he’s bringing along an A-list group of openers on select dates.
Dierk’s 28-city trek kicks off on June 1 in Toronto, and includes stops in Detroit, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Tampa, Salt Lake City, and more. Jordan Davis will serve as direct support with a diverse group of special guests joining the tour on select dates, including Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith and Hailey Whitters.
“I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived,” said Dierks Bentley. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with . . . I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever. Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he’s just killing. Not to mention the list of artists that we will be touring with is so exciting for me as a fan of all their music. I will be side stage every night taking it all in alongside the fans on this Gravel & Gold Tour.”
Gravel & Gold Tour Dates
June 1 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
June 2 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 3- Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
June 4 – Madison, IL – NASCAR Cup Series Race
June 16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
June 22 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
June 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 8 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 9 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 13 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
July 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 21 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
July 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 28 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 29 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 3 – Corning, CA – Rolling Hills Casino
Aug. 4 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Aug. 10 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 17 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
