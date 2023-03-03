6-Year-Old, Mother, And Grandfather Shot In The Head During Land O’ Lakes Home Invasion

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco (TFP File Photo)

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s office continues to investigate a home invasion and shooting that occurred this morning around 5 a.m. in the Lake Padgett area.

Three individuals were shot and taken to the hospital.

“This is not a random act. This incident stems from an ongoing dispute between individuals that know each other,” said PSO.

According to Sheriff Nocco, preliminary information indicates a victim had an altercation last week at an adult establishment in Tampa. On the victim’s way home from this incident, there was a road rage incident between the parties, which appears to be related to the first altercation.

Since then, there’s been ongoing communication between the parties, which appears to have escalated into today’s events where four suspects arrived at the victim’s home and engaged in a physical altercation.

Following this altercation, the shootings occurred both in the driveway and within the home.

The individuals shot include an adult man, an adult woman, and a 6-year-old girl. All those shot had significant injuries and were taken to hospitals.

Nocco said all three were shot in the head and are in critical condition.

“At this time, PSO continues to pursue investigative leads. This is an incident between known parties and there is no public safety threat,” said PSO.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800–706-2488.

