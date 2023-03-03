Open in App
Land O' Lakes, FL
See more from this location?
The Free Press - TFP

6-Year-Old, Mother, And Grandfather Shot In The Head During Land O’ Lakes Home Invasion

By Jake Grissom,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkWTH_0l6XLybT00 Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco (TFP File Photo)

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s office continues to investigate a home invasion and shooting that occurred this morning around 5 a.m. in the Lake Padgett area.

Three individuals were shot and taken to the hospital.

“This is not a random act. This incident stems from an ongoing dispute between individuals that know each other,” said PSO.

In the news: Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing Runaway 16-Year-Old Chloe MacMillan

According to Sheriff Nocco, preliminary information indicates a victim had an altercation last week at an adult establishment in Tampa. On the victim’s way home from this incident, there was a road rage incident between the parties, which appears to be related to the first altercation.

Since then, there’s been ongoing communication between the parties, which appears to have escalated into today’s events where four suspects arrived at the victim’s home and engaged in a physical altercation.

Following this altercation, the shootings occurred both in the driveway and within the home.

The individuals shot include an adult man, an adult woman, and a 6-year-old girl. All those shot had significant injuries and were taken to hospitals.

Nocco said all three were shot in the head and are in critical condition.

In the news: FBI Offering Reward For “Chesapeake Bandits” In Series Of California Armored Vehicle Robberies

“At this time, PSO continues to pursue investigative leads. This is an incident between known parties and there is no public safety threat,” said PSO.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800–706-2488.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway 13-Year-Old Last Seen In Land O’ Lakes
Land O' Lakes, FL11 hours ago
19-year-old dead, 2 others hurt in shooting at Central Florida house party
Davenport, FL1 day ago
Man Arrested for Smuggling 38 Pounds of Meth Through Florida Airport
Orlando, FL9 hours ago
Family In Florida Shot In The Head Including 6-Year-Old, Sheriff Releases Video Of Suspect SUV
Land O' Lakes, FL3 days ago
Florida Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested In Pennsylvania
Valrico, FL1 day ago
Connecticut Man Arrested In Florida Fleeing Deputies On Motorcycle With Shrooms
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Sheriff: Florida family, including 6-year-old, shot in head during home invasion
Land O' Lakes, FL4 days ago
3 People Shot, Including Juvenile In Land O’ Lakes, Lake Padgett Home Invasion
Land O' Lakes, FL4 days ago
Florida authorities find missing 15-year-old girl
Miami Beach, FL3 days ago
Bond granted for Florida woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Daytona Beach, FL4 days ago
Pasco breaks ground on jail expansion project
Land O' Lakes, FL9 hours ago
JJ’s ‘Time in the Woods’
Brooksville, FL2 days ago
3 plead guilty to committing robberies in Tampa Bay area while dressed as officers
Brooksville, FL4 days ago
Florida Woman Pleads Guilty To Mail Fraud In Identity Theft Scheme
Orlando, FL2 days ago
19-Year-Old Florida Man Charged After Shooting 14-Year-Old Sister In The Face
Opa-locka, FL7 days ago
8-year-old Florida cheerleader performs solo, takes 1st place after teammates miss event
New Port Richey, FL2 days ago
Florida seeks death penalty for woman accused of killing elderly couple
Mount Dora, FL7 days ago
Florida woman spends $10, wins $2 million on lucky scratch-off from liquor store
Gainesville, FL3 days ago
Pennsylvania Woman Declared Dead, Found Alive In Puerto Rico 30-Years After She Went Missing
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Central Florida Methamphetamine Dealer Sentenced to Federal Prison
Orlando, FL4 days ago
Families of Orlando shooting victims say DeSantis, Rick Scott playing politics with loved ones’ deaths
Orlando, FL5 days ago
Jack in the Box coming to Florida, seeking franchisees across Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy