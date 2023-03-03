Open in App
East Lansing, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Michigan State women's gymnastics historic run has made their bond unbreakable

By Travis Hicks,

4 days ago
After winning its first Big Ten regular-season championship in program history, Michigan State women’s gymnastics prides themselves on inspiring the next generation.

“It’s really crazy to think about all the college students I used to look up to when I was younger, and now, I’m in that position now to inspire little kids," gymnast Gabrielle Stephen said. "So I like to take that with me to all my meets...and be the best version of myself for little kids when I'm out there.”

Michigan State ranks nationally at 13th in the country and has a current record of 9-2, and they have been consistent all season long. They credit having each other’s backs for each win.

“It’s a little give and take, someone might have a bad day and someone will have a better day, so it’s nice that they are really good at having each other’s backs and picking up where they need to. If someone falls the rest of them stay on, we have been very fortunate. They have that sense that it’s my turn to step up,“ said head coach Mike Rowe.

The Spartans were super thrilled to see some of the Michigan State administration and fans show up to support them.

“But the fact that Allen [the Michigan State athletic director] drove down and Jackie was with us and some of the administration was there, made it even more special because I think they had about 200 fans, so it wasn’t a big ordeal when they announced it, but we were going crazy, we were so excited and that celebration kept going we could have stayed on that gym floor forever,“ said Stephen.

