Polk School District dismissing early ahead of potential for severe weather

Students and faculty are going home early from classes today as officials are concerned about the threat for severe weather impacting students getting home from campuses.

The Polk School District posted the following announcement a few minutes ago on social media:

Based on conversations with our Local Emergency Management office regarding incoming inclement weather including storms and strong winds, Polk School District will dismiss middle and high school students at 11:30 a.m. today, Friday, March 3rd to allow our bus drivers/riders and student drivers to navigate their daily routes in the safest conditions possible.

Elementary schools will not be dismissed until 12:30 p.m. Elementary bus routes will not run until middle/high routes are completed to allow time to ensure supervision is available at home.

ALL afternoon extracurricular activities and after school programs are cancelled. We apologize for any inconvenience, but will always make decisions in the best interest of our students and staff, keeping safety our first priority.

Thank you for continuing to support us in our efforts.

