A fiery wreck shut down Interstate 65 southbound in Robertson County near Cross Plains for several hours Friday morning, officials said.

A tractor-trailer truck drifted out of its lane and hit a barrier wall, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The truck then overturned and caught fire. Nobody was hurt.

The wreck happened near the State Route 25 exit at 8:05 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds said traffic was diverted around the wreck as crews worked to clear debris from the fire.

The truck was carrying 41,000 pounds of crushed aluminum cans, per Hammonds. The interstate was fully reopened as of 11:45 a.m.

The wreck happened amid a high wind warning across Middle Tennessee on Friday, with 55-60 mph wind gusts possible alongside the threat of severe storms. It was not immediately clear if high winds contributed to the wreck.

Reach reporter Rachel Wegner at RAwegner@tennessean.com or find her on Twitter @RachelAnnWegner .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: THP: Fiery wreck shuts down I-65 south in Robertson County near Cross Plains