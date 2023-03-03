Titan Fans Least Favorite Official Retires

It's no secret that fans and players alike have certain officials they hate to see stepping on the field to call their team's games. That's the case for Titans fans and players alike, but the one referee they dislike most has called it a career after 19 seasons in the NFL.

NASHVILLE - Jerome Boger has officially retired after 19 long seasons in the NFL. This news is likely being celebrated by fans, players, and team owners across the league.

Widely considered, at least by fans and some players, to have been the worst referee in the league, Boger's retirement was announced by the NFL on Thursday.

One former Titans was so excited by the news he took to social media to say goodbye to the former ref and even shared a video of him telling Boger and others what he felt about them after a game.

Boger became an NFL line judge in 2004. He was promoted to the referee position after just two seasons, where he remained until Thursday.

Taylor Lewan, who has never been known for his subtlety, said goodbye to the retiring referee as only he can.

While Lewan's video was firey, the former left tackle likely respected him personally, though you wouldn't think that after watching this video.

However, the same might not apply to Titans and NFL fans who supported Lewan in celebrating this retirement. One Bengals fan responding to Lewan had this parting shot for Boger.

Let's be honest; while Boger was often the subject of ridicule on Sundays, and the occasional Mondy, Thursday, or Saturday, his job is not as easy as it looks. NFL games are played but big, strong, physically aggressive men, and it moves fast.

Sometimes officials will miss calls because they are human. It's going to happen, and that is to be expected.

Boger's final NFL game came in Week 18 matchup between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. Some might call it fitting that Bogers last game decided the No.1 overall draft pick in the coming April NFL Draft. It would also be Lovie Smith's final game as head coach of the Texans, as he was fired shortly after it ended.

As for Boger, we wish him the absolute best and success in his future endeavors or retirement. Thank you for your service to the game we love.

