60-hour closure expected on Atherton Street in State College next week. What to know

More significant roadwork and detours are expected on Atherton Street next week — including a 60-hour closure in both directions in the middle of the week.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, waterline work will force the closure of about a three-block area on Atherton, from College Avenue to Highland Alley. The road will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Friday.

Motorists can obviously choose their own alternative routes, but there are two official detours. Because the Beaver Avenue intersection will be closed, the general detour there is from Route 45 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway and then Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 26. The Atherton detour is Park Avenue to University Drive; University Drive to Route 26; Route 26 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway; Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to the Oak Hall/Boalsburg exit and then Oak Hall/Boalsburg exit to Route 3010.

“There will be various pedestrian detours implemented while the contractor performs this work,” PennDOT added in a news release. “The primary crossing point will be at the intersections of Atherton Street and College Avenue and Atherton Street and Highland Alley. However, the pedestrian detour routes will be fluid depending on where crews are working and may need to be adjusted.”

The roadwork is part of a two-plus year, $30.7 million PennDOT project that seeks to improve the drainage network, roadway, concrete curbing, traffic signals and pedestrian crossings on Atherton Street, between Curtin Road to just beyond Westerly Parkway. The project is expected to be completed by fall 2024.

PennDOT officials previously told the CDT they identified a drainage system in serious need of an upgrade as far back as 2010. Some pipe was rusted out and needed to be replaced; otherwise, sinkholes and other unwanted consequences awaited. And, since PennDOT wanted to upgrade the drainage system, it figured it might as well work with the borough and university to do other simultaneous projects — such as sewer line upgrades — instead of doing one project after another.

If not done simultaneously, officials estimated roadwork would take nearly twice as long at closer to five years.

Next week’s significant roadwork comes during the same time as Penn State’s weeklong spring break.

Weekly updates and more project information can be found at penndot.gov/AthertonStreet . Drivers can also visit 511PA.com to check current roadway conditions.