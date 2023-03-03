Open in App
Knoxville, TN
VolunteerCountry

Nation's Top Player Schedules Tennessee Visit

By Evan Crowell,

4 days ago

Edge rusher Dylan Stewart, coming off a freshly minted No. 1 ranking, scheduled several spring unofficial visits, including one with the Tennessee Volunteers.

On3 recently released their new 2024 rankings, and edge rusher Dylan Stewart was one of the biggest risers. He jumped to the No. 1 player in the country, and his physical gifts made the decision clear.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola is one of the most gifted signal callers we've had at the high school level. He's a 2024 prospect with worlds of upside, which should make it evident what a player must do to pass Raiola. Stewart stands 6-5 and 235 pounds with oozing athleticism and bend.

Stewart scheduled nine unofficial visits for the spring. They will likely play a large role in where he takes official visits , arguably the most integral part of recruitment. Tennessee is an old face in his recruitment; the coaching staff offered Stewart last May.

Edge rusher is a premium position. Stewart is a premium player but hasn't been throughout his recruitment. Several major schools are ramping up their pursuit, as evidenced by his unofficial visit schedule.

  • Alabama: March 4
  • Michigan: March 18
  • Ohio State: March 24
  • Georgia: May 31
  • Penn State: April 7
  • South Carolina: April 14
  • Colorado: April 21
  • Oregon: April 28
  • Tennessee: May 29

Georgia and South Carolina are early leaders in this recruitment. The Bulldogs have the obvious pitch of defending two consecutive national championships, while the Gamecocks and head coach Shane Beamer have made a strong impression.

Carolina has hosted Stewart multiple times on unofficial visits, and he comes away loving the Columbia atmosphere each time. Tennessee has its work cut out for them moving forward, but the chase seems worth it.

