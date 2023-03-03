Douglas
Change location
See more from this location?
Douglas, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com
Douglas Man Sentenced For Aiding and Abetting and Making False Statements in Connection with the Purchase of Firearms
By All About Arizona News,4 days ago
By All About Arizona News,4 days ago
Kevin Durazo, 23, of Douglas, Arizona, was sentenced last week by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker to 24 months in prison, followed by...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0