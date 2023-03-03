allaboutarizonanews.com

Douglas Man Sentenced For Aiding and Abetting and Making False Statements in Connection with the Purchase of Firearms By All About Arizona News, 4 days ago

Kevin Durazo, 23, of Douglas, Arizona, was sentenced last week by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker to 24 months in prison, followed by ...