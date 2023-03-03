Commissioners declare Itasca County a Second Amendment sanctuary

GRAND RAPIDS—A resolution to declare Itasca County a Second Amendment (2A) dedicated county was passed unanimously by the Itasca County Board of Commissioners and met by applause from a standing-room only county board room on Tuesday, Feb. 21. In adopting this resolution in support of 2A, the county became the 21st county in the State of Minnesota to explicitly state their position in support of gun rights.

A late addition to the agenda, the add-on request for board action was brought to the table by Commissioner John Johnson (D3). Johnson said some of his constituents approached him regarding the board’s official position on the Second Amendment amid recent proposed gun-control legislation in St. Paul.

The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, states: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

However, controversy is no stranger to this issue as different interpretations of this amendment have created different opinions on gun laws. Those present at the meeting made their interpretation of 2A clear: Adopt it resolution.

With recent legislation on gun control introduced in St. Paul, the board believed time was of the essence to decide whether to adopt an official county resolution. Johnson, having heard his constituents’ concerns regarding 2A, directed Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich to find a similar resolution that could be adopted by the County Board.

As the add-on was approved to the agenda, an opportunity for public input took place during the meeting. More than 15 citizens took the opportunity to express their opinion on whether to adopt the resolution. However, it was soon obvious that those in attendance represented one side of the vote.

The initial speaker expressed his support of 2A but wanted to make clear that intimidation with a weapon in a public forum is not protected speech. This was the closest and only statement in opposition made during the meeting.

All remaining public speakers showed unwavering support for the board to become a 2A dedicated county. Veterans, parents, farmers, and everyday citizens made their point clear: Adopt the resolution. Sentiments expressed by citizens in support may have all been in favor but were expressed for different reasons. Parents of bi-athletes, trap shooters, and hunters had concern for how new gun control measures may affect the sport, student athletes, and economic impact.

Other citizens expressed deep concerns as to why they support the resolution. One person described the county commissioners as the “first line of defense, and they look to the board for protection.”

Another speaker expressed concerns about a “tyrannical government,” and another proposed it was time for Itasca County to “separate ourselves from the cities—a new state.”

Other speakers expressed how proposed gun laws may affect their personal lives. State Senators and State Representatives for the area each drafted and signed a letter declaring their support for the adoption of the resolution. However, many voices heard outside of this meeting expressed disappointment that an issue with such importance to the public was proposed as a last-minute addition to the agenda.

In a statement later in the week, Itasca County DFL Chair Cyndy Martin said she was surprised and disappointed that the county board took action on the resolution when it was added at the last minute in such a way that it seemed only supporters were notified prior to the meeting.

“I believe responsible gun ownership is an important right and tradition in our part of the state, but I’m left wondering what a symbolic resolution will do to protect gun rights or decrease the tragic gun violence across our country.”

Other members of the public expressed their concerns about how little exposure an official position such this had prior to the meeting, giving them little to no time to attend the meeting in-person to express their voices as well.

Speaking with Johnson following the meeting, he explained there is no measurable or desirable outcome by adopting this resolution, and that this was in response to concerned constituents who were unsure how new legislation may affect individual gun ownership for law-abiding citizens. He encouraged citizens to read and understand the laws being proposed in St. Paul.

Chairman of the Board Burl Ives explained the procedural aspect of the agenda saying: “There are two ways for something to be added to the agenda—a 72-hour advanced notice for the change or a request to the add-on at the meeting itself. Ives supported his position on the resolution stating that what the Constitution says today, “will still be said tomorrow.”

In a follow-up call with Dasovich, his position on adopting the resolution was: “What is legal today, should be legal tomorrow.” He also expressed how important it is to “enforce our current laws,” as he is focused on doing in his new role as Sheriff.

County Attorney Matti Adams said she had reviewed the resolution and did not see any legal concerns, stating: “there is a clear sentiment in the room today, and the resolution as drafted, delivers your position to the community, public, and the lawmakers who ultimately will have to vote on these issues at the state level.

While this resolution has no legal standing, it does offer the explicit position of Itasca County on gun-control measures being proposed at the state level, it does“express deep commitment to citizens of Itasca County to keep and bear arms.”