Lionel Messi Backed To Play At 2026 FIFA World Cup Even Though He'll Be 39 When It Ends

Messi was voted as the best player at Qatar 2022 after his seven goals and three assists inspired Argentina to their first World Cup title since 1986.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Argentina defender Cristian Romero is confident that Lionel Messi will play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Messi is currently 35 and will be 39 by the time the 2026 tournament finishes, but Romero is adamant that his captain has many more years of international soccer left in him.

Angel Di Maria, also 35, recently vowed to continue making himself available for selection by Argentina.

Romero wants and expects Messi to follow suit.

Speaking to TyC Sports this week, Romero said: "Di Maria said that he'll continue, and I hope Leo will continue too.

"I see him very well physically, he played every game at the [2022] World Cup. For me he'll arrive at the next World Cup, but it's his decision.

"He has to continue."

Messi was voted as the best player at Qatar 2022 after his seven goals and three assists inspired Argentina to their first World Cup title since 1986.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward also set a new record by becoming the first player to feature in more than 25 World Cup matches.