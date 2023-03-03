Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bradley’s Buzz: Tech’s Pastner has had seven seasons. That’s enough

By Mark Bradley - Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVbaI_0l6Wzmtg00

If you’re Georgia Tech, this is the ACC you’d awaited. Mike Krzyzewski: gone. Roy Williams: gone. Jim Boeheim: hanging on just to spite his critics, of which there are many. Florida State: having its worst season in 20 years. Louisville: having its worst season ever. Notre Dame: so bad Mike Brey is quitting.

The highest-rated ACC representative in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings is No. 34 Duke. Only two ACC teams are among the Associated Press Top 25, neither in the first 15. Pittsburgh is tied for the league lead with five conference losses, the latest coming Wednesday against Notre Dame, 3-16 in ACC play. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Duke as a No. 7 seed in his Bracketology; he has North Carolina missing the field of 68.

If you’re Georgia Tech, this is what you’ve wanted since the conference grew to include more Big East expatriates (seven) than charter ACC members (six). You wanted a season where the bluebloods weren’t their usual selves. You wanted a season that would remove all doubt about Josh Pastner. This could have been that season. It hasn’t been.

Under Pastner, Tech won the ACC tournament in 2021, a COVID-compromised time. It’s 10-29 in ACC play since. It has gotten better of late, winning four of its past six conference games. Still, when you start 1-12 in the league, it’s hard to get worse. (Also, the aggregate league record of Tech’s four recent victims is 21-55 – though, to be fair, the Jackets did beat Miami, now tied for first, on Jan. 4.)

Pastner is 106-113 over seven Tech seasons, 52-78 in regular-season ACC play, 2-4 in ACC tournament games. He has taken Tech to the Big Dance once. Not many coaches with that worksheet get seven seasons. It would be surprising if he gets an eighth.

Pastner got caught short on talent this season. That’s no excuse. His job is to attract talent. Tech’s leading scorer, Miles Kelly, ranks 24th in the ACC. Tech’s 2022 recruiting class was ranked last in the ACC by 247 Sports. It included transfers Lance Terry and Ja’von Franklin, who have become the Jackets’ second- and third-leading scorers. Not to sound cruel, but Tech has assembled a roster of complementary players – minus the star such players could complement.

Pastner has coached players up. Moses Wright, the zero-star recruit, became ACC player of the year. Jose Alvarado, 3-star recruit, became the ACC’s defensive player of the year and has created an NBA niche. Those two exited in the spring of 2021, leaving the Jackets to backslide into sub-mediocrity. They were the 14th seed (of 15) in last year’s ACC tournament. They’ll be the 13th seed next week in Greensboro.

Seven years is a long time. Georgia and Georgia State are on their third coaches since 2016-17. The 2021 ACC championship was a shining moment, but its impact was momentary. Wright tested positive for COVID after Tech beat Florida State in the title game. The Jackets lost to Loyola in Round 1 of the NCAA.

Angel Cabrera wasn’t Tech’s president when Pastner was hired. J Batt wasn’t its athletic director. It’s possible Cabrera/Batt would favor keeping Pastner because they like him – he’s famously likable – but Cabrera was dispassionate enough to dump AD Todd Stansbury and football coach Geoff Collins last fall.

Odd though it sounds, Tech’s 2021 success works against its architect. If Pastner could build an ACC champion, why have subsequent seasons gone so wrong? How many coaches lug a losing record into Year 8? If a coach hasn’t built a consistent winner in seven seasons, what’s the chance he will?

As nice as winning the ACC tournament was, it was one week – and two games; owing to COVID, Virginia forfeited the semifinal – in Greensboro. That’s one golden week in seven years. In the grand scheme, that’s not enough.

The above is part of a regular exercise, written and curated by yours truly, available to all who register on AJC.com for our free Sports Daily newsletter. The full Buzz, which includes more opinions and extras like a weekly poll and pithy quotes, arrives via email around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

FAQ: How do you sign up? Go to the AJC.com home page. Click on “newsletters” at the top right. Click on “Sports Daily.” You’ll need to enter your email address. Thanks in advance, folks.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
There are cases for and against Georgia Tech to retain Josh Pastner
Atlanta, GA7 hours ago
No Georgia Tech players named to All-ACC team
Atlanta, GA9 hours ago
Bearing loss, Georgia Tech’s Kyle Sturdivant soars
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Georgia Tech salvages win over Georgia as brothers duel
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Photos: Heat continue to cool off Hawks
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago
Amir Abdur-Rahim credits his dad with helping Owls win ASUN
Kennesaw, GA1 day ago
Tough tussle: Cumming West Forsyth breaks free from Cumming South Forsyth
Cumming, GA19 hours ago
Photos: Kennesaw State celebrates first NCAA Tournament berth
Kennesaw, GA1 day ago
Bulldogs hammer Jackets with six home runs
Athens, GA2 days ago
Wheeler guard Collier wins Naismith national player of year award
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Kennesaw State makes history with first trip to NCAA Tournament
Kennesaw, GA2 days ago
Class 5A blog: Championships feature No. 1 vs. No. 2 in boys and girls
Warner Robins, GA1 day ago
No pain, no gain: Lilburn Providence Christian overcomes Rome Model
Lilburn, GA2 days ago
Close Encounter: Douglasville Alexander nips Woodstock Etowah
Woodstock, GA2 days ago
UGA to high schools: find new venues for graduation exercises
Athens, GA1 day ago
Falcons will not pursue Lamar Jackson
Atlanta, GA10 hours ago
Not for the faint of heart: Fayetteville Fayette County topples Savannah Benedictine Military
Fayetteville, GA2 days ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Even with Ridder, should Falcons draft QB in Round 1?
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Class 2A blog: Previewing the Banks County vs. Mount Paran girls championship
Homer, GA1 day ago
Atlanta United working on getting ball into dangerous areas
Atlanta, GA2 hours ago
Falcons should go all-in for Lamar Jackson
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
Atlanta United taking steps with data to improve its future
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Georgia Bakery Named The Best Donut Shop In The State
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
What Are The 6 Zones Of Atlanta?
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
‘The market killed it’: Forge Atlanta site undergoes foreclosure
Atlanta, GA17 minutes ago
‘More Death and Destruction at the Hands of Police’: Morehouse, Spelman Students and Faculty Protest ‘Cop City’ In Atlanta, Fearing More Harm to Black People
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Clark Atlanta stops classes, midterms for week after fatal shooting
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Home sales climbed in February, fueled by mortgage rate dip
Atlanta, GA3 hours ago
UPDATE: ‘Coordinated attack’ destroys construction equipment at training facility site; 23 charged with domestic terrorism
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Knights and Fair Ladies, prepare thyself for the Georgia Renaissance Festival
Fairburn, GA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy