Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United’s Giorgos Giakoumakis trains with team for first time

By Doug Roberson - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPpAk_0l6WzYUO00

Giorgos Giakoumakis will train with Atlanta United for the first time Friday after having his visa approved Thursday.

It’s not yet known if the Designated Players will be on the team’s game roster for Saturday’s MLS match against Toronto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Giakoumakis, a striker, was signed Feb. 8 from Celtic.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda on Thursday said the team will discuss with Giakoumakis if he feels physically ready to possibly play Saturday. Jackson Conway and Miguel Berry played the position in the team’s 2-1 win against San Jose on Saturday.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com , DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297 .

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf .

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Atlanta United working on getting ball into dangerous areas
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
Atlanta United taking steps with data to improve its future
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
All-state football player charged in Valdosta shooting
Valdosta, GA1 day ago
GBI: Armed 78-year-old shot, killed by police in South Georgia
Nicholls, GA2 hours ago
DA: Murderer cut off ankle monitor but was tracked using victim’s credit cards
Douglasville, GA1 day ago
‘The market killed it’: Forge Atlanta site undergoes foreclosure
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
Video released in alleged kidnapping of Macon murder suspect from front yard
Macon, GA3 hours ago
4th arrest in 17th Street bridge shootings that killed two youths
Atlanta, GA12 hours ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Almost all detainees arrested after training site violence are from elsewhere, records show
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
UPDATE: Douglas County officials raise reward to $40K for arrest in teen shootings
Douglasville, GA1 day ago
Cops: Paulding man fires twice at Holly Springs home; ex was inside at the time
Holly Springs, GA1 day ago
House lawmakers include $1.25M in FY24 budget for state patrol post in Buckhead
Atlanta, GA27 minutes ago
Driver seriously injured after being trapped under big rig on Ga. 316
Lawrenceville, GA9 hours ago
Class 4A Blog: Breaking down the State Finalists
Macon, GA1 hour ago
SPLC blasts attorney’s arrest after training site violence
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
NTSB launches special probe into Norfolk Southern safety practices
East Palestine, OH2 hours ago
Hartsfield-Jackson to hold job fair
Atlanta, GA9 hours ago
2 men in critical condition after shooting in Union City
Union City, GA1 day ago
17-year-old shot in downtown Atlanta near Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy