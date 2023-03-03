Norovirus cases in over-65s in England at highest in a decade

Norovirus Photograph: Charles D Humphrey/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/PA

Cases of norovirus among people over 65 in England have reached their highest level in a decade, with care homes hard hit by the winter vomiting bug.

According to data released by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), there have been 4,551 positive norovirus laboratory reports this season up to the week beginning 13 February, which is 24% higher than the five-season average for the same period before the Covid pandemic struck.

Lab reports over the two weeks from 6 February were more than double the pre-Covid five-season average for the same period.

The agency said the majority of norovirus cases were in people over the age of 65, with reported cases in this group at their highest level in more than 10 years.

The data suggests care homes have been hard hit, with 54 outbreaks in the week commencing 13 February, the highest number reported in a week so far this season.

However, reports of suspected or confirmed norovirus outbreaks in hospitals, while rising, have remained below the pre-pandemic five-season average.

Dr Lesley Larkin, the surveillance lead in the gastrointestinal infections and food safety division at UKHSA, said: “Norovirus levels are currently the highest we have seen at this time of year in over a decade. Most reported cases are in the over-65s and we’re also seeing an increase in reported outbreaks, particularly in care home settings.”

Larkin stressed that people with norovirus symptoms – which include nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea – should stay at home and avoid visiting others in hospital or care homes until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared.

“Regular hand washing is really important to help stop the spread of this bug, but remember, alcohol gels do not kill off norovirus, so washing with soap and warm water is best,” Larkin said.

Prof Martin Green, the chief executive of Care England, said the rise in cases of norovirus and flu was very worrying. “During the pandemic there were a lot of infection control measures in place, which stopped not only the transmission of Covid but also other viruses such as norovirus and flu. Now we have moved into a different phase of the pandemic, some of these infections are starting to increase,” he said.

“Care homes, have great experience of managing these viruses, and I know they will be doing all they can to protect residents, visitors and the staff. One of the major problems in the care sector at the moment, which relates to underfunding, is the severe shortage of staff, so any virus that may affect staff, as well as residents, could also have a significant impact on people’s care.”

According to the NHS , norovirus can generally be treated at home, and those affected typically start to feel better in two to three days. “The most important thing is to rest and have lots of fluids to avoid dehydration,” the guidance states.