Open in App
Rochester, NY
See more from this location?
News 8 WROC

Raising awareness about screenings for Colon Cancer Awareness Month

By Brennan Somers,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9e77_0l6Wu75t00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — March is a very important month for our health — Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

News 8’s Brennan Somers spoke with Sparkle Wells, the health project coordinator of the Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region.

The group provides free colon cancer screenings to men and women 45 years and older who are uninsured.

Wells says this is one of the more preventable cancers if we take the right steps like getting screenings and making healthy lifestyle changes. It also helps to know your family history.

“A lot of people do not know that you should be getting screened 10 years prior to the closest person in your family receiving any cancer diagnosis,” Wells added. “So if someone was diagnosed at 45 and you’re 35 you should be starting your screening process.”

There are several screening options available in addition to a colonoscopy, including an at-home screening known as the FIT kit.

The  Cancer Services Program provides them to uninsured individuals who qualify.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rochester, NY newsLocal Rochester, NY
URMC details future expansion to psychiatric emergency department
Brighton, NY23 hours ago
Cat Fanciers’ Association hosts 70th annual cat show
Brockport, NY1 day ago
PB & J Jam kicks off RIT’s annual United Way Campaign
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hochul: $100K for Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester
Rochester, NY11 hours ago
As extra SNAP benefits end, Foodlink to offer new pop-up pantries
Rochester, NY2 hours ago
Dates announced for Corn Hill Arts Festival
Rochester, NY7 hours ago
Young Webster hero honored with Do the Right Thing Award
Webster, NY1 day ago
‘Deaf Day of Play’ held at Strong Museum
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Malek’s Bakery makes 8,000 hamantashen for Purim
Brighton, NY59 minutes ago
Greece PD: Missing adult safely found
Greece, NY12 hours ago
Franchise Roc puts on 3rd event to help entrepreneurs in Rochester
Rochester, NY4 hours ago
Fairy Godmothers of Rochester kicks off Prom Dress Fair
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Guglielmo’s adopts accessible lids for easier opening
Bergen, NY1 day ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Main Street Armory update, Hochul in Rochester
Rochester, NY10 hours ago
Rochester Wine and Chocolate Festival returns to Dome Center
Henrietta, NY2 days ago
First Responders Spotlight: Barnard Fire keeps senior community safe, prepared
Greece, NY1 day ago
Burglary at Henrietta smoke shop, MCSO investigates
Rochester, NY11 hours ago
Witnesses help piece together events that led to deadly stampede at Main Street Armory
Rochester, NY1 day ago
‘I had a bad feeling:’ Concertgoer speaks after fatal Main Street Armory trampling
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Main Street Armory trample, Geneva graffiti
Geneva, NY1 day ago
‘First Friday’ art initiative begins in Rochester
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Two women, one from Buffalo, are dead after Rochester concert ends in stampede
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Tom Golisano launches Rochester business school to meet workforce needs
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Gates-Chili Varsity Cheerleaders celebrate first time placement at NYSPHSAA Competition
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Rochester doctor in court facing manslaughter charges for patient’s fatal overdose
Rochester, NY1 day ago
1 killed, 9 injured in crowd surge after concert at Main Street Armory
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Police asking for community's help to stop the violence in Rochester
Rochester, NY4 days ago
Toxic: Mystery Oil Spill in New York’s Deepest Lake
Geneva, NY1 day ago
Man hospitalized in critical, but stable, condition after Delamaine Drive shooting
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Popular WNY Ice Cream Stand Announces Opening Day
Lockport, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy