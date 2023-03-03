Open in App
May need paid subscription
Reuters

Meta tweaks its controversial 'cross-check' system for VIPs

By Reuters,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tlds9_0l6WtqFm00

March 3 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms (META.O) said on Friday it would implement most of the recommendations made by its independent oversight board to its policy of exempting high-profile users from some of its content-related rules.

The Facebook parent, however, rejected some suggestions to increase transparency and reduce bias toward content generated by public figures.

The oversight board had called for an overhaul of the company's controversial "cross check" system, which adds a layer of enforcement review for millions of Facebook and Instagram accounts belonging to celebrities, politicians and other influential users, allowing them extra leeway to post content that violates the company's policies.

Meta on Friday said it would fine-tune its criteria to assess who can be included to the list "to better account for human rights interests and equity" and decrease the time it takes to review cases.

The board has said the practice privileged the powerful and allowed business interests to influence content decisions.

One of the recommendations that Meta rejected suggested the social media company publicly mark the pages and accounts of certain public figures receiving list-based protection.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Residents of California city warned not to eat food grown in gardens after toxic dust release
Martinez, CA1 day ago
Tensions Rise in Virginia Schools Over Racial Issues
Charlottesville, VA6 hours ago
Farmers call for climate action in farm bill at Washington rally
Washington, DC1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy