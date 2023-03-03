A chilly and breezy Friday

Good morning and happy Friday! As you head out the door, plan on cool and blustery Friday with highs near 40°. Feel like temps will be in the mid 20’s this morning then warming into the 30’s this afternoon.

The weekend looks OK though with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s and 50s. Any precip. this weekend will be very light. The best chance to see any precip will be on Saturday but the chance is slim.

We are tracking a slight chance for a shower or two on Monday with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s! Then we cool of back into the mid to lower 40’s for the week.

