Open in App
Local 4 WHBF

A chilly and breezy Friday

By Tyler Ryan,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IfUrc_0l6WrkPu00

Good morning and happy Friday! As you head out the door, plan on cool and blustery Friday with highs near 40°. Feel like temps will be in the mid 20’s this morning then warming into the 30’s this afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zu4pt_0l6WrkPu00

The weekend looks OK though with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s and 50s. Any precip. this weekend will be very light. The best chance to see any precip will be on Saturday but the chance is slim.

We are tracking a slight chance for a shower or two on Monday with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s! Then we cool of back into the mid to lower 40’s for the week.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 feet of snow expected in parts of the Midwest
Minneapolis, MN14 days ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
2 wounded in early morning shooting in Rock Island
Rock Island, IL2 days ago
UPDATE: 1 arrested after residential shooting in Sterling
Sterling, IL15 days ago
Bridge closure in Galesburg expected to last 6 months
Galesburg, IL8 days ago
Moline boys go unbeaten at home to earn first Sectional Title since 2004
Moline, IL2 days ago
I-280 bridge inspection starts March 13
Rock Island, IL2 hours ago
Trump scheduled to speak in Davenport
Davenport, IA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy