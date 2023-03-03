Nebraska Cornhuskers 2023 Spring Practice Positional Preview: Running Backs

Not only does the entire Nebraska football offense get a fresh start this spring, but no unit may benefit more from a reset than the running back room. It remains largely intact, losing only Jaquez Yant to the transfer portal, and athleticism abounds.

2022 Summary

Anthony Grant led an exciting charge out of the gate, topping the century mark three times in Nebraska’s first four contests. Meanwhile, true freshman Ajay Allen complemented his more bruising teammate with fleet feet that saw him average more than five yards per carry versus North Dakota and almost 10 against Georgia Southern.

But not only did Oklahoma keep Grant at bay with 36 yards during that stretch, but Allen also was lost for the season thanks to a broken collarbone. Grant saw starts and stops over the rest of 2022 topping 100 yards only twice (Indiana, Minnesota) and logging a six-game scoring drought.

Gabe Ervin Jr. showed his skill with a seven-carry, 67-yard outing against the Sooners in relief of Allen and Grant while Rahmir Johnson helped wrap up Nebraska’s win over Iowa with a 12-carry, 52-yard performance.

Departures: Jaquez Yant (Florida A&M)

Returnees for 2023: Anthony Grant, Ajay Allen, Gabe Ervin Jr., Rahmir Johnson, Emmett Johnson

2023 Outlook

An intriguing competition should be in store not only because of returning talent but thanks to one of several energetic young coaches brought on by Matt Rhule: E.J. Barthel.

Nebraska’s established backs should easily benefit from his perspective, but hope is reborn for the logjam of names behind them. Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson have both shown the natural ability to be an effective part of the offense, though the latter is at a crossroads. Now a junior, he’s yet to truly break out and find a role despite occasional on-field successes.

As always, be sure to keep an eye out for the eventual spring sensation that always bursts out of this crowd.

