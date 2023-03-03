Open in App
Lincoln, NE
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Nebraska Cornhuskers 2023 Spring Practice Positional Preview: Running Backs

By Brandon Cavanaugh,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lB7il_0l6WrXtL00

Not only does the entire Nebraska football offense get a fresh start this spring, but no unit may benefit more from a reset than the running back room. It remains largely intact, losing only Jaquez Yant to the transfer portal, and athleticism abounds.

Related: Cornhuskers 2023 Spring Practice Positional Preview – Quarterbacks

2022 Summary

Anthony Grant led an exciting charge out of the gate, topping the century mark three times in Nebraska’s first four contests. Meanwhile, true freshman Ajay Allen complemented his more bruising teammate with fleet feet that saw him average more than five yards per carry versus North Dakota and almost 10 against Georgia Southern.

But not only did Oklahoma keep Grant at bay with 36 yards during that stretch, but Allen also was lost for the season thanks to a broken collarbone. Grant saw starts and stops over the rest of 2022 topping 100 yards only twice (Indiana, Minnesota) and logging a six-game scoring drought.

Gabe Ervin Jr. showed his skill with a seven-carry, 67-yard outing against the Sooners in relief of Allen and Grant while Rahmir Johnson helped wrap up Nebraska’s win over Iowa with a 12-carry, 52-yard performance.

Departures: Jaquez Yant (Florida A&M)

Returnees for 2023: Anthony Grant, Ajay Allen, Gabe Ervin Jr., Rahmir Johnson, Emmett Johnson

2023 Outlook

An intriguing competition should be in store not only because of returning talent but thanks to one of several energetic young coaches brought on by Matt Rhule: E.J. Barthel.

Nebraska’s established backs should easily benefit from his perspective, but hope is reborn for the logjam of names behind them. Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson have both shown the natural ability to be an effective part of the offense, though the latter is at a crossroads. Now a junior, he’s yet to truly break out and find a role despite occasional on-field successes.

As always, be sure to keep an eye out for the eventual spring sensation that always bursts out of this crowd.

Podcast: The Latest in Pac-12 Expansion and Rising Frustration in the ACC. Which Teams are the Most Unpredictable for the 2023 Season?

— Written by Brandon Cavanaugh, part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Be sure to follow him on Twitter ( @Bcav402 ). To contact him, click here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Full SEC Tournament Bracket is Set, Who 1-Seed Alabama Will Face in First Game
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Georgia Commit Gives Latest Recruiting Pitch to No. 1 Player in the Nation
Athens, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jordan Lockhart decommits from Ole Miss in wake of visit to Alabama
Oxford, MS2 days ago
What Iowa's loss to Nebraska means for the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Tournament seeding
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Big Ten tournament bracket: Gophers face Nebraska Wednesday
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH19 days ago
OU football: Winners and losers from the Sooners' NFL Combine performance
Norman, OK6 hours ago
Colorado has added six transfers to the mix on the offensive line
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Matt Rhule updates spring practice plans for QB Casey Thompson
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following loss to Nebraska on Senior Day
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Former Ohio State Star Reportedly Has NFL World 'Buzzing' At Combine
Columbus, OH2 days ago
This Huge Thrift Shop in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Columbia, MO14 days ago
Notre Dame Reportedly Poaching Assistant Coach From Ole Miss Staff
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Breaking: Veteran All-Pro Linebacker Cut On Monday
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Huskers Win Fifth Straight in Rout of Hawaii
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
Ohio State Player Reportedly Suffers Injury During Spring Practice
Columbus, OH1 hour ago
Oklahoma Sooners receive crystal ball for 2024 5-star DL Williams Nwaneri
Norman, OK1 day ago
Look: Video Of Jackson Mahomes' Alleged Assault Has Leaked
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
Bears Reportedly Make Decision On No. 1 Overall Pick
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Alabama man struck, killed as he walked along highway, troopers report
Andalusia, AL3 days ago
Omar Brown, Nebraska DB, carries 300-pound teammate Teddy Prochazka during team workouts
Lincoln, NE9 hours ago
Breaking down the possibility of Colorado's in-state rival Colorado State joining the Pac-12
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Comedian with a Heart of Gold: Lincoln Entertainer Giving Away Millions to Those in Need
Lincoln, NE3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy