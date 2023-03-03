Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
Gamecock Digest

How To Watch: South Carolina vs Arkansas

By Andrew Lyon,

4 days ago

Dawn Staley and her squad begin their voyage through the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in the quarterfinals later today versus the Arkansas Razorbacks.

South Carolina's Women's Basketball team conquered every obstacle in their way during the regular season, which lead to the Gamecocks capturing the SEC regular season title for the seventh time in program history. Now, South Carolina enters the most important season of the year, the postseason, where the team can't afford to have an off night at this juncture, and this new season will begin on Friday afternoon when Dawn Staley's team takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks have faced off against the Razorbacks once already this season, in a game that South Carolina won in blowout fashion , and the reasons why the previous meeting was so lopsided are the same exact reasons why this matchup favors the Gamecocks. Firstly, while Arkansas' offense is formidable in terms of scoring, the Razorbacks' bench is only responsible for 12.8 percent of the team's total points this season, while the Gamecocks bench is responsible for 45.7 percent of their team's points, giving South Carolina a serious depth advantage against a team playing their second game in just 24 hours.

Arkansas also lost the battle on the glass their last time out against the Gamecocks by an astonishing -67 rebound margin, which was partly due to the fact that the Razorbacks' only held the height advantage in one individual matchup. In order for the Gamecocks to move onto the next round, they need to essentially ensure that they stick to their brand of basketball by getting the ball in the paint on offense, and owning the glass on defense, and if they can accomplish both goals, the Gamecocks should be able to win this game handily with little issue.

How To Watch South Carolina vs Arkansas

  • Gameday: Friday, March 3rd, 2023.
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: Bon Secours Arena (Greenville, SC)
  Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

