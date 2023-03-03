Kyrie Irving Reveals His True Feelings On Playing Against Kevin Durant On Sunday

"Playing against the new-look Suns with KD may be an exciting time just for us to compete against each other,” Kyrie said. “That’s my brother for life, but when we’re stepping out there, I’m looking forward to the competition. Friendly competition.”
Kyrie and KD may have been teammates for the past few years and have nothing but respect for each other's games. But above all that, they are still competitors.
They are professional basketball players in the biggest basketball league in the world. So they cannot afford to go soft on each other when facing off against each other. Fans will obviously hope to see a great game between the two superstars with a pinch of competitive fire.
Kyrie Irving Is Finally Settling In With The Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving facing off against Kevin Durant will certainly have the entire NBA community's eye on it. Fortunately, if you are a Dallas Mavericks fan, we have good news for you.
It essentially means that the duo has started to build good chemistry with each other and will only get better from this point on. Keeping that in mind, fans are in for a cracking matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns.
