Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

Kyrie Irving Reveals His True Feelings On Playing Against Kevin Durant On Sunday

By Aikansh Chaudhary,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGm9o_0l6WrNJJ00

Kyrie Irving on facing off against Kevin Durant on Sunday.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 in hopes of winning at least one NBA Championship together. However, the duo failed to do so and recently parted ways.

Kyrie was traded to the Dallas Mavericks , followed by Durant's trade to the Phoenix Suns. The two superstar teammates have now become conference rivals, and they are all set to face off against each other this Sunday. Ahead of the much-anticipated matchup, Kyrie Irving issued a friendly warning to Kevin Durant .

"Playing against the new-look Suns with KD may be an exciting time just for us to compete against each other,” Kyrie said. “That’s my brother for life, but when we’re stepping out there, I’m looking forward to the competition. Friendly competition.”

Kyrie and KD may have been teammates for the past few years and have nothing but respect for each other's games. But above all that, they are still competitors.

They are professional basketball players in the biggest basketball league in the world. So they cannot afford to go soft on each other when facing off against each other. Fans will obviously hope to see a great game between the two superstars with a pinch of competitive fire.

Kyrie Irving Is Finally Settling In With The Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving facing off against Kevin Durant will certainly have the entire NBA community's eye on it. Fortunately, if you are a Dallas Mavericks fan, we have good news for you.

Watching Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic's one-two-punch combination against the Philadelphia 76ers proved that Irving has finally settled in with his new team. In a close win, Kyrie recorded 40 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists.

It essentially means that the duo has started to build good chemistry with each other and will only get better from this point on. Keeping that in mind, fans are in for a cracking matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Luka Doncic Savagely Calls Out Devin Booker After Heated Altercation
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Irving, TX27 days ago
Kyrie Irving Gets Brutally Honest On The Mavericks After Loss To Suns
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Video: Young Sixers Fan Tricked Giannis Antetokounmpo Into Giving Her An Autograph
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Patrick Ewing Explained Why The NBA Didn’t Let Him Wear A T-Shirt Underneath His Jersey
New York City, NY2 days ago
LeBron James Hilariously Pushes Stephen Curry Back To The Bench While He Tries To Talk With A Referee
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA25 days ago
Ja Morant Reportedly Brought A Gun On The Team Plane, Could Be Suspended For 50 Games
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kyrie Irving Lost His Mom When He Was A 4-Year-Old And His Father Survived 9/11 When The Planes Hit The Building
Boston, MA1 day ago
Ja Morant Went Clubbing And Flashed Gun Even After Getting Called Out For Off-Court Road Habits At Players-Only Meeting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Scottie Pippen Said The Greatest Trash Talk Line In NBA History Was When He Told Karl Malone: "The Mailman Don't Deliver On Sunday"
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Gilbert Arenas On Ja Morant's Gun Incident: “If I’m The Owner, I’m Gonna Do What Every Owner Does, Pretend I Don’t See It."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Anthony Davis Reportedly Recruited Draymond Green On A Hot Mic: "Let's Get You As A Laker Next Season"
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Paul Pierce Defends Ja Morant Amid Gun Controversy
Memphis, TN2 days ago
NFL Players Took A Shot At Ja Morant Following His Gun Scandal
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Tee Morant's Parenting: "You're His Daddy, You Are Not His Boy."
Memphis, TN1 day ago
NBA Fans React To Chris Paul Noticing The Mavericks Having Only Four Players On The Floor
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Ja Morant's Old Tweet Explaining His Behavior Resurfaced After Latest Gun Controversy
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Devin Booker's Legendary Response To Viral Encounter With Luka Doncic
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Shannon Sharpe Says Devin Booker Has Become More Talkative Because He Has The 'Ultimate Big Brother' In Kevin Durant
Phoenix, AZ9 hours ago
Kevin Garnett Thinks The Lakers Will Trade Anthony Davis If He Fails To Lead Them Without LeBron James
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Kevin Durant Shut Up A Heckling Fan: "You Know You Can't Fight. You Know You Can Not Throw Your Hands."
Dallas, TX11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy