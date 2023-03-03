Kyrie Irving Reveals His True Feelings On Playing Against Kevin Durant On Sunday

Kyrie Irving on facing off against Kevin Durant on Sunday.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 in hopes of winning at least one NBA Championship together. However, the duo failed to do so and recently parted ways.

Kyrie was traded to the Dallas Mavericks , followed by Durant's trade to the Phoenix Suns. The two superstar teammates have now become conference rivals, and they are all set to face off against each other this Sunday. Ahead of the much-anticipated matchup, Kyrie Irving issued a friendly warning to Kevin Durant .

"Playing against the new-look Suns with KD may be an exciting time just for us to compete against each other,” Kyrie said. “That’s my brother for life, but when we’re stepping out there, I’m looking forward to the competition. Friendly competition.”

Kyrie and KD may have been teammates for the past few years and have nothing but respect for each other's games. But above all that, they are still competitors.

They are professional basketball players in the biggest basketball league in the world. So they cannot afford to go soft on each other when facing off against each other. Fans will obviously hope to see a great game between the two superstars with a pinch of competitive fire.

Kyrie Irving Is Finally Settling In With The Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving facing off against Kevin Durant will certainly have the entire NBA community's eye on it. Fortunately, if you are a Dallas Mavericks fan, we have good news for you.

Watching Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic's one-two-punch combination against the Philadelphia 76ers proved that Irving has finally settled in with his new team. In a close win, Kyrie recorded 40 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists.

It essentially means that the duo has started to build good chemistry with each other and will only get better from this point on. Keeping that in mind, fans are in for a cracking matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns.

