Video Shows off How New Tesla Semi Truck Drives and Charges

Love it or hate (this is the internet, so we know people are going to hate it) Tesla is getting into the semi truck game.

And this video from TikTok user @motortrend offers a glimpse of how these Tesla semi trucks will work...

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @nowayyjoseeee kicked off the discussion with the comment, "I will never understand the hate on Tesla.”

While TikTok user @tolliversmith21 was not only not a fan of Tesla, but also explained why when they wrote, "Junk. They both failed on their first trip and both had to be towed back.” With TikTok user @slothjoyce87 adding on, "Way worse for the environment than diesel.”

But TikTok user @juytgi78645 didn't agree with them and even went so far as to rebuke their claims when they wrote, "All the republican haters in the comments. Facebook is not a news source LOL.”

With TikTok user @masonderuloh suggesting a combination of fuel sources is the direction that car production should be headed in when they wrote, "We need hydrogen, fuel cell and combustion.”

While TikTok user @bigsal42 brought up an important point when they wrote, "Center seat makes backing a visibility nightmare on both sides. smh.”

And TikTok user @powerandsteel thought that the amount of electricity these semi trucks would require to charge up would cause issues when they wrote, "Wait till one day when we have roaming blackouts because of the extra strain on the power grids.”

However, some people, such as TikTok user @arewegonnadieyet, liked the potential these new semi trucks from Tesla represent when they wrote, "As a truck driver not scared of innovation this is interesting... curious how it's going?”

Well what do you think? Is this the future for semi trucks?

