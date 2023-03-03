This Lamborghini Huracan Twin Turbo Is Out of This World

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It doesn't get much better than Lamborghini In the world of cars...

And the Lamborghini Huracan twin turbo featured in this video from TikTok user @warofdefeat might just be the Lamborghini to end all Lamborghinis...

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @sethandreiparingi exclaimed that, "Bro turned the Lamborghini into a monster!” With TikTok user @derprofirentner asserting, "That's not a Lamborghini - thats a rambo.” To which TikTok user @abang_.balveer added on, "Now this is something no JDM gonna beat.”

While TikTok user @_valentin.15._ wrote, "Imagine you just stop at a traffic light and a Huracan with no bumper wants to race you. LOL...”

And TikTok user @snakeyes43 clearly had a lot of fun writing their comment, "Bro, just imagine having this, Bro? It would be a blast, just me driving and stopping at a red light, someone telling me to rev it, Bro. I’m gonna be laughing LOL.”

With TikTok user @worldof253 also seeming to have quite a bit of fun with their comment when they wrote, "If Batman watches this, then the Flash won't be the fastest anymore LOL…”

While TikTok user @idontgiveadamn55 joked about what it would be like to get pulled over by the police in a car like this, "Yes, officer it's stock LOL.” With TikTok user @hamadalmashaan adding, "So sick, Lamborghini.”

And TikTok user @hotlineplayz commenting on, "Those pipes shaking like mad every time he revved the lambo up.”

Well what do you think? Was that Lamborghini Huracan twin turbo a dream car or what?

