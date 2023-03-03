Open in App
Larsa Pippen Reacts To Rumors That She And Marcus Jordan Are Trying To Have A Baby

By Orlando Silva,

4 days ago

Larsa Pippen comes clean on rumors that she's looking to get baby with Marcus Jordan.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been involved in many rumors over the last couple of months. Now that they are officially a couple, bigger things have been said about them.

During a recent interview, the reality TV star reacted to the rumors suggesting she's trying to have a baby with Marcus .

"I feel like there's so many stories... They're saying we're having a baby. I'm like, 'we are?' That's been online. I just read that," she said on "Way Up" With Angela Yee (14:00 mark).

Larsa still didn't close the door on this possibility, talking about how cute and mature her four kids are, she said she doesn't know if having another baby is something she'd like to do now.

This relationship is drawing a lot of attention now that it became official, and Larsa has taken every opportunity to clarify everything that has been said about her and Marcus.

Larsa Pippen Talks About How Scottie Pippen Feels Knowing She's Dating Marcus Jordan

This week has been very active for her, as she even talked about how Scottie Pippen feels knowing that she's dating Michael Jordan's son . Larsa explained that she can't handle how other people feel about her personal decisions, and even though Scottie feels how he feels, there's nothing he can do to change things.

Contrary to Larsa's ex-husband, Marcus' dad is reportedly fine with him dating Larsa . She revealed that Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy have spent a lot of time with her and Marcus, even celebrating the holidays last year.

They appear to be very happy, and nobody should try to change that. Larsa has tried to protect her relationship, and even now that it has been confirmed, she's not changing her mindset.

Whenever they're seen in public, she and Marcus are very cozy with each other, showing that they are really in love and nothing that people say will affect their relationship.

