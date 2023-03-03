Open in App
Trucker Breaks Down New Tesla Semi Truck Interior and Absolutely Loves It Except for One Thing…

By Jarret Hendrickson,

4 days ago

The world of semi trucks is on the verge of getting turned upside down as Tesla enters the trucking game with their own unique offering...

Check out this video from TikTok user @alexthetruckingguy to see what one trucker thinks of Tesla's latest offering to the automotive world...

one small step for man one giant leap for the trucking industry [vlog 85] 👏👏 #teslasemi #teslasemitruck #elonmusk

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @kirellos07 asked the question, "Why don't sleep on the upper bed and you can build a little office or table and something under it?” To which TikTok user @alexthetruckingguy replied with, "I like the openness of having the top bunk up. That's just me though.”

With TikTok user @koltenmcclain also having a question when they asked, "Do you drive an automatic? You may have answered already but I haven’t seen it." Which TikTok user @alexthetruckingguy replied to with, "Yeah, it's automatic. I don't want a manual. Too much shifting.”

And TikTok user @leem.35 also had a question when they asked, "Do you think I could be a trucker straight out of high school?“ With TikTok user @alexthetruckingguy responding with, "I'm pretty sure you can be 18 and be a local trucker. One where you stay within your states lines. But you have 21 to be a cross country trucker.”

While TikTok user @bijanbeebe pointed out that the Tesla semi truck, "It only goes 500 miles after you fill it up though.”

With TikTok user @alexthetruckingguy replying, "Yeah. 500 miles is my goal/day but I'd probably run 410 before charging it. The mega chargers need to be at truck stops.”

Well what do you think? Could this be the future of trucking? Should this be the future of trucking?

