The Internet Is Going Wild Over This Dodge Challenger Rt That Man Found at Vehicle Auction

Dodge Challengers have proven themselves to be ever popular and iconic muscle cars, which makes owning one a dream for just about any car enthusiast...

And the car enthusiast in this video from TikTok user @bendagasgarage was lucky enough to stumble upon one at a vehicle auction...

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @kitsune.s130 commented on the car company's more recent struggles when they wrote that, "Dodge seems very challenged right now.”

And TikTok user @stillstaggedup thought it was best to check this one for frame damage when they wrote, "check for frame damage." While TikTok user @mchamsteryt1 simply wrote, "Buy it.”

And TikTok user @t.col3 wrote the following comment, "That'll be fixed up and sold for £40k over here in England LOL.”

With TikTok user @16.escape offering up their opinion that this Challenger had, "Frame damage for sure. From the looks of it that wouldn’t be totaled. But frame damage would easily total it.”

While TikTok user @marcusx9 was of the opinion that, "My thought is to buy them all. They are about to be discontinued and parts will go.”

With TikTok user @nergal_gamer250 having a similar train of thought, but along a slightly different line when they wrote, "You could just repair that and sell it or something.”

And TikTok user @rodrickcoleman shared their own experience with this when they wrote, "Same thing happened to my hellcat and the insurance deemed it totaled because the core support for the headlight was pushed in like that.”

Well what do you think? Was that Dodge Challenger Rt a great find or what?

