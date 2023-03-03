Cruise Ship Worker Shares How Staff Navigates Living Below Deck

As amazing as it sounds, life on a cruise ship isn't quite the same as taking a vacation on a cruise ship. If you're a member of the crew, you're technically at work, even if you live on a ship and get to see gorgeous beaches on a regular basis. And with this unique job comes a whole life below deck that guests on the ship don't get to see.

Thanks to TikTok, a lot of cruise workers have been able to fill the rest of us in on what their daily lives look like on the ship, and this peek behind the curtain has always been pretty fascinating to see. Now, @bryanjamescruises is sharing what below deck actually looks like.

He currently works on the Celebrity Apex, and in this footage, we can see that below deck doesn't look anything like the main decks do — in fact, it looks like the employees only area of just about anywhere we've ever worked.

But since it gets confusing to navigate down there, he explained that they've added "landmarks," or zones with nicknames like Stonehenge or the Eiffel Tower to help you give and follow directions to where you need to be.

It does look pretty plain down there, but it's essential to the operations of the ship. So interesting to see the behind-the-scenes stuff!

Cruise ship workers are really living in their own world on the ship. And in a lot of ways, it seems like they're having a blast.

